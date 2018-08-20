Auto racing
IndyCar driver
Robert Wickens
- was scheduled for surgery Monday night for a spinal injury suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway.
The 29-year-old Canadian was airlifted from the race track following a crash in the opening laps of Sunday’s race. IndyCar said he suffered injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine, and a pulmonary contusion.
Authorities say a longtime drag racer died after crashing his jet engine-powered car at a track in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The Iron Mountain Daily News and WLUC-TV report 80-year-old Doug Rose, driver of the Green Mamba, died Friday evening at the Norway Speedway. Rose, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, crashed into a guardrail and flipped during an exhibition run.
The newspaper reports Rose drove the Green Mamba for more than 35 years. The car with an engine from a fighter plane could drive in excess of 300 mph (483 kph).
Michigan State Police say the crash is under investigation. Races were suspended Friday and resumed Saturday.
Baseball
Chicago White Sox
manager
Rick Renteria
- was taken to a hospital Monday after complaining of lightheadedness.
The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official said tests didn’t show any problems.
Doc Edwards
- , a major league catcher who went on to manage the Cleveland Indians for three seasons in the 1980s, has died. He was 81.
His death in San Angelo was announced by his family through longtime friends. Other details were not disclosed.
Edwards spent more than a half century in baseball. He succeeded Pat Corrales as manager of Cleveland, where in 1962 he began his major league career as a player. He managed the Indians for the 1987-89 seasons, finishing with a record of 173-207. Earlier, he was a coach for Cleveland, as well as Philadelphia and the New York Mets.
Football
Wisconsin wide receiver
Quintez Cephus
- was charged with felony sexual assault on Monday, accused of misconduct involving two women at his apartment last April.
Cephus, a 20-year-old junior from Macon, Georgia, was suspended by the team shortly after he was charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. The charges were filed by the Dane County district attorney and Madison police said Cephus is accused of assaulting the two women on April 22.
Cephus said he was taking a leave of absence from the team on Saturday, posting a tweet that he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him stemming from an incident in April involving what he called a “consensual relationship.”
Cephus is healthy again after breaking his right leg last November. He led the team in 2016 with six touchdown catches despite breaking his right leg last November.
The
Cactus Bowl
is now the
Cheez-It Bowl.
The multiyear title sponsorship deal was announced Monday.
The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on Dec. 26 at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix.
The Cactus Bowl temporarily moved to Chase Field in 2016 during renovations at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium, site of the game from 2006-15. It is expected to remain at Chase Field through at least 2019.
The bowl game between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams has been played in Arizona since 1989 with a variety of title sponsors, including Motel 6, Buffalo Wild Wings and Insight.com.
