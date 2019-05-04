Baseball
- Just as the Yankees get one big piece back from the injured list, another is added.
James Paxton was played on the 10-day IL before Saturday’s game with inflammation in the left knee. Before the game, the Yankees also activated third baseman Miguel Andujar, who had been on the IL since April 1 with a partially torn labrum.
The lefty had left his start Friday night early with a sore knee and had an MRI Saturday morning.
“He’s a little sore today. No swelling in there, so that’s a good thing,” Yankee manager Aaron Boone said before the MRI results had been read by a doctor.
Paxton had been the Yankees best starter to date. He was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.195 WHIP.
- Jameson Taillon's surgically repaired right elbow is intact. That's about the only good news for the Pittsburgh Pirates ace, who will be shut down for at least a month after the pain he'd been dealing with off and on since spring training was diagnosed as a flexor tendon strain.
The team placed Taillon on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he complained of lingering pain following a victory over Texas on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts this season.
"I probably first noticed something was a little different back in spring training but having had surgery on this part of my arm, I wasn't really sure what's kind of wear and tear and what's a problem," Taillon said.
- The Cincinnati Reds have released injured outfielder Matt Kemp just over four months after acquiring the 2018 All-Star from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kemp hit .200 with one homer and five RBIs before Cincinnati placed him on the injured list April 23 with a broken left rib. Kemp was injured colliding with an outfield wall in San Diego.
The 34-year-old was among four players acquired from Los Angeles in a seven-player trade in December along with outfielder Yasiel Puig, infielder Kyle Farmer and left-hander Alex Wood. Kemp is in the final season of a $160 million, eight-year contract.
The Reds also optioned Cedar Rapids native Scott Schebler to Triple-A Louisville and recalled LHP Cody Reed from Louisville. Schebler was hitting .123 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games and had lost his starting job to top prospect Nick Senzel, who made his major league debut Friday.
Football
- A Kansas community college released a summary of its internal review into the heatstroke death last year of a football player who collapsed after the first day of practice, saying the coach reported that players were provided with water.
But some Garden City Community College players told KCUR radio that they were denied water during conditioning drills on Aug. 1, when Braeden Bradforth, 19, of Neptune, New Jersey, died at a hospital after being found unconscious outside his dorm room.
"When we first started, I thought they were crazy," said Johnny Jean, a player from Florida. "I ain't never been at practice when they said we couldn't get water."
The school did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the players' claims.
Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, called the college's summary "a sham" and called for an external, independent investigation.
"The summary of the grossly inadequate and incomplete internal review lacks answers to key questions about the events of August 1 that, nine months later, still need to be answered," Smith said in a statement.
