Baseball
- With their All-Star catcher sidelined, the Chicago Cubs quickly found some experienced help behind the plate.
The NL Central leaders acquired Martín Maldonado in a trade with Kansas City on Monday night that sent left-hander Mike Montgomery to the Royals.
Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the deal following Chicago's 6-3 loss to Cincinnati — adding that top catcher Willson Contreras was going on the 10-day injured list with a strain to the arch area of his right foot.
The 32-year-old Maldonado, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 with the Angels, was batting .227 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 74 games for the struggling Royals this season. The Cubs will be his fifth team in nine major league seasons, and Epstein expects him to provide a strong defensive presence.
Basketball
- The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
Philadelphia is 101-58 in regular-season games when Simmons plays. He has had 22 triple-doubles in the past two seasons, tied for third most in the league.
Football
- Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.
The league announced the punishment Tuesday, the week before training camp begins. Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. If he makes the team he'd be eligible to return to action Sept. 23.
Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana. He was arrested at his apartment in January, when police officers found 143 grams of the drug.
Volleyball
- Missouri State volleyball coach Melissa Stokes has been placed on paid administrative leave while the university investigates "allegations involving the program."
The university announced the move Tuesday but provided no details about the allegations.
Stokes has been head coach for 23 years. Under her leadership, the Bears have gone to 10 NCAA tournaments. She did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.
Associate head coach Manolo Concepción will take over coaching duties. The season begins in about six weeks.
