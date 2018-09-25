Baseball
- Canadian prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge on Tuesday against Houston Astros closer
Roberto Osuna
- , who agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counseling.
Osuna, formerly with the Toronto Blue Jays, was charged with assault in May. The 23-year-old player was suspended without pay for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, and the Blue Jays dealt him to Houston on July 30.
Speaking in court, prosecutor Catherine Mullaly said the complainant, who lives in Mexico, had made clear she would not travel to Toronto to testify against Osuna.
- Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie
Shohei Ohtani
- will have Tommy John surgery next week.
The Angels confirmed Ohtani’s long-expected decision on elbow ligament replacement Tuesday. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.
Ohtani won’t be able to pitch for the Angels in 2019, but he is likely to hit at some point early next season.
- Washington Nationals right-hander
Max Scherzer
- is the 17th major league pitcher since 1900 to strike out at least 300 batters in a season.
Scherzer reached the milestone by getting Austin Dean of the Miami Marlins to whiff on an 85 mph slider for the second out of the seventh inning Tuesday night. That was Scherzer’s 10th K of the game.
He has 10 strikeouts or more in a majors-high 18 of his 33 starts in 2018.
Boxing
- Former welterweight champion
Victor Ortiz
- has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March.
Police in Oxnard say the 31-year-old Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s website shows that Ortiz posted $100,000 bail and was released. He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration when he appears in court on Oct. 10.
The 31-year old Ortiz held the WBC welterweight belt in 2011 before losing it to Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has a 32-6-3 record with 25 knockouts and is scheduled to face John Molina on Saturday in a 10-round bout in Ontario, California, that is scheduled to air nationally on Fox Sports 1.
