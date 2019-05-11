Basketball
- A person familiar with the search says the Los Angeles Lakers have hired Frank Vogel as coach.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the hiring has not been announced. Vogel flew to Los Angeles on Thursday.
The 45-year old Vogel did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. He arrived in Orlando following five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and '14.
Vogel was fifth candidate known to have interviewed for the opening since the Lakers dismissed Luke Walton on April 12. Los Angeles was thought to be on the verge of hiring Tyronn Lue this week before talks broke down. They also considered Monty Williams, who was hired by the Phoenix Suns, and Juwan Howard and Jason Kidd. They also interviewed J.B. Bickerstaff on Friday.
- Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.
The Bucks said Friday that the surgery done a day earlier was successful and Gasol is expected to make a full recovery.
The 38-year-old Spaniard was signed by the Bucks on March 3 after he reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA. He averaged 10.1 minutes in three games for the Bucks, all during the regular season.
Football
- Dick Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, has died at 80.
He died surrounded by family Friday night in Tucson, his family and the university said. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.
Tomey spent 14 years at Arizona, going 95-64 while taking the Wildcats to seven bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl in 1993. Arizona went 12-1 in 1998 under Tomey and beat Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl to finish a program-best No. 4 in The Associated Press poll.
He began his career as a head coach at Hawaii in 1977 and closed it at San Jose State before retiring in 2009 at 71. Tomey was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as a coach.
Softball
- Oklahoma set a single-season Division I softball record with its 39th consecutive win, defeating Texas Tech 8-0 in six innings Friday in a Big 12 Tournament opener.
The Sooners (49-2) had tied the mark South Carolina set in 1997 with a victory over Oklahoma State on Sunday. Arizona holds the overall Division I mark of 47 straight wins that spanned the 1996 and '97 seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.