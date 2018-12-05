Baseball
- The St. Louis Cardinals struck gold in their search for a big hitter, acquiring slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Eager to push for the playoffs after a three-year absence, St. Louis sent pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick to Arizona.
A six-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner at 31, Goldschmidt was among the top players available in the trade market. He hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs last season.
Goldschmidt has a $14.5 million salary next year and will be eligible for free agency after next season.
Football
- Quarterbacks Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Dwayne Haskins Jr. of Ohio State are the finalists for The Associated Press college football Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced Thursday. The finalists are the same as those for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday.
Murray leads the country in total offense (4,945 yards), points responsible for (306) and passing efficiency (205.7).
Tagovailoa has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,353 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
Haskins set Big Ten passing records with a nation-leading 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns in his first year as the Buckeyes' starter.
Gymnastics
- USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an attempt to ensure its survival.
The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday in an effort to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to avoid its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing over 350 athletes in various courts across the country who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them. Nassar, 55, worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University for decades. He is serving effective life sentences for child porn possession and molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.
Kathryn Carson, the recently elected chairwoman of USA Gymnastics' board of directors, said the organization's goal is to speed things up after mediation attempts failed to gain traction.
"Those discussions were not moving at any pace," Carson said. "We as a board felt this was a critical imperative and decided to take this action."
Hockey
- The New York Rangers are the NHL's most valuable franchise for a fourth consecutive year, according to Forbes.
The Rangers top the annual list of franchise valuations at $1.55 billion, up 3 percent from last year.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are second at $1.35 billion, and Montreal Canadiens third at $1.3 billion, 4 percent increases for both clubs.
Original Six clubs make up the top five, with the Chicago Blackhawks fourth at $1.05 billion and the Boston Bruins fifth at $925 million. The Detroit Red Wings are not far behind in eighth ($775 million) and have seen an 11 percent increase thanks to a new downtown arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.