Baseball
- The Miami Marlins' home run sculpture is outta here.
The team won county permission Tuesday to move the kitschy, widely disliked Red Grooms sculpture out of Marlins Park to the plaza outside the ballpark. The vote was a victory for Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who can now remove from the ballpark one reminder of unpopular previous owner Jeffrey Loria's regime.
Workers will take apart the 73-foot-tall sculpture and reassemble it on the plaza. The artwork, which has been located beyond the center field fence, will be replaced by a tiered standing room-only area for spectators.
Loria, who sold the Marlins a year ago, commissioned the $2.5 million sculpture for the opening of Marlins Park in 2012.
- The Los Angeles Angels opted out of their Angel Stadium lease with the city of Anaheim on Tuesday, renewing the possibility they could build a stadium somewhere near their longtime Orange County home.
The team and the city will negotiate on a new deal to keep the Angels in the fourth-oldest ballpark in the major leagues. The Angels also will renew their explorations of the feasibility of building a stadium elsewhere in Southern California.
The Angels terminated their lease on the last day possible before 2028. The decision means the club has the ability to leave Angel Stadium after the 2019 season.
Football
- Injured defensive end Nick Bosa has decided to leave school to focus on getting ready for the NFL draft in the spring, Ohio State said Tuesday.
The junior All-American from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, already had four sacks this season when he suffered a core muscle injury on Sept. 15 in the third game of the season. He had surgery five days later, and no timetable was set for his return to the team.
Considered one of the best players in college football, Bosa had left no doubt that he would leave school after this season to enter the draft. He planned to follow the same path as his older brother, Joey, who left Ohio State a year early and now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Von Miller, who once said his job was to sack quarterbacks and tell jokes, isn't in a jocular mood with the Denver Broncos mired in a monthlong funk.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos (2-4) would whoop the Cardinals (1-5) Thursday night in Arizona.
"I wouldn't say it's a must-win," Miller said. "We're going to kick their (behind), though. Make sure you put that up there. We're going to kick their (behind)."
The Broncos lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, when they became the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers — Todd Gurley and Isaiah Crowell.
- Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow on his throwing arm and is not expected to play at Indianapolis this weekend, a person with direct knowledge told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Coach Sean McDermott would only list Allen as week to week on Monday, and wouldn't rule him out from playing this weekend.
Gymnastics
- Former California Congresswoman Mary Bono has stepped down as the interim president at USA Gymnastics after just four days on the job.
Bono announced her resignation Tuesday, citing personal attacks she received following a social media post concerning Nike and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Bono posted a picture on Twitter in September of her marking over a Nike logo on a pair of golf shoes. The post drew scrutiny from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and others after USA Gymnastics announced her hiring last Friday.
Soccer
- Josh Sargent scored early in the second half and three more Americans made their debuts under interim coach Dave Sarachan before a young United States team conceded an 86th-minute goal to Enrico Flores in a 1-1 exhibition tie against Peru on Tuesday night.
Sargent, an 18-year-old who has yet to play a first-team professional match, made his second international start and fifth appearance. He scored off a training routine in the 49th minute when Kellyn Acosta took a free kick from flank and sent the ball along the ground toward the middle of the penalty area. Sargent made a curling run and from the right side of the penalty spot took a shot that deflected off a leg of Renato Tapia and past goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.
Sargent, among a record six teenagers to play for the U.S. in 2018, has six goals in 10 games this season for Werder Bremen II in the German fourth tier.
