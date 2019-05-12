Football
- Running back Mark Walton, arrested three times this offseason by police in Miami, has signed with his hometown Dolphins.
Walton tried out this week, when coach Brian Flores said he was aware of the legal issues.
"I think people deserve a second chance," Flores said Saturday. "I don't want to judge people based on one incident, two incidents."
Walton was drafted in the fourth round a year ago by the Cincinnati Bengals and played mostly on special teams in 2018. They released him in April shortly after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
Walton also was arrested in February on a battery charge after police say he got into an argument about a parking situation. He was charged with marijuana possession in January.
- Dick Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, has died at 80.
He died surrounded by family Friday night in Tucson, his family and the university said. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.
Tomey spent 14 years at Arizona, going 95-64 while taking the Wildcats to seven bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl in 1993. Arizona went 12-1 in 1998 under Tomey and beat Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl to finish a program-best No. 4 in The Associated Press poll.
He began his career as a head coach at Hawaii in 1977 and closed it at San Jose State before retiring in 2009 at 71. Tomey was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as a coach.
Basketball
- Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis emerged bloodied, angered and with a torn shirt after a weekend altercation outside of a nightclub in his hometown of Liepaja, Latvia.
A video of the incident’s aftermath, first reported Sunday by TMZ, shows 23-year-old Porzingis’ right eye covered with blood and a gash above the eye.
“It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia,” the Mavericks said in a statement on Sunday. “We will provide an update when one is available.”
A source told The News that that Mavericks were told that Porzingis was attacked by several Russians and was hit with debris and a larger object, believed to be a chair, but was not seriously hurt.
Another source said Porzingis was sucker-punched, although such a punch would have to come from someone with a long reach to hit the face of 7-foot-3 Porzingis.
Baseball
- San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the injury that sent left-hander Derek Holland to the injured list last month was legitimate and praised the veteran's competitive spirit, a day after Holland said he was sidelined with a "fake injury."
Zaidi said Sunday that medical records back up the legitimacy of Holland's injury, described by the team as a bone bruise on his left index finger.
He said there are often differences of opinion between players and management about the severity of injuries.
"The guy gets hit by a truck, he can't walk out on the field. That's I guess an unequivocal injury, but there's a lot of gray area beyond that," Zaidi said.
Holland blasted the Giants' front office Saturday night after he learned from manager Bruce Bochy that he was being moved to the bullpen.
"To be honest I have no idea what they're doing," Holland said. "I don't mean that by Bochy and them, it's more the front office. They keep changing a lot of things. I did a fake injury. I'm not happy about that. But at the end of the day I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do."
