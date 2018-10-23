Baseball
- San Diego Padres manager Andy Green says Mark McGwire won't return as San Diego's bench coach next season in order to spend more time with his family.
McGwire, who hit 583 home runs during his big league career, spent three seasons on the Padres' staff.
"He wants to watch his two boys play high school baseball," Green said in a text to The Associated Press. "We talked about it a lot before the season ended."
Basketball
- The Chicago Bulls say point guard Kris Dunn will miss four to six weeks because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that Dunn was injured going for a layup in the second quarter of Monday's loss at Dallas. Dunn stayed in and finished with nine points and seven assists after missing the first two games of the season for the birth of his first child.
Dunn averaged 13.4 points and 6.0 assists for Chicago last season after struggling as a rookie with Minnesota.
Football
- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team after being out for the past month for a mental health evaluation.
The Vikings say Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday. They didn't say when he would return to game action.
Griffen, a three-time Pro Bowler, left the team in late September after a series of events that included a welfare check at a hospital. A police report described erratic behavior that included a threat of violence at a downtown Minneapolis hotel and a text message to his wife referencing suicide.
- Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch "mumbling incoherently," according to court records.
Kelly attended a Halloween costume party hosted by Von Miller on Monday night that has long been a tradition for Broncos players and their significant others.
The Broncos were trying to figure out what happened after Kelly left the party.
