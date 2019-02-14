Auto racing

Kevin Harvick

  • wrecked in the first practice of the season at Daytona International Speedway.

He was collected the next day in a 16-car crash triggered by Jimmie Johnson in the first race of Speedweeks.

It took his third time out, in his new Ford Mustang, for Harvick to finally get it right.

Harvick went unchallenged to win the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying races — a victory Thursday night that earned him a spot in the second row for the start of “The Great American Race.” The win was the first for Ford with the Mustang it will use in NASCAR’s top series this year.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second and Paul Menard, who dominated an exhibition race Sunday until Johnson triggered the 16-car crash, was third in a 1-2-3 sweep for Ford teams.

Parker Kligerman, a part-time racer and commentator for NBC Sports, finished 12th but high enough to claim one of the transfer spots into the 40-car field.

NBA

  • Golden State coach

Steve Kerr

  • has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing and confronting a referee.

The penalty announced Thursday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, was for Kerr’s actions in a 127-107 loss at Portland on Wednesday night.

Kerr screamed at referee Ken Mauer, smashed his clipboard , and was given two technical fouls and ejected with 3:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

