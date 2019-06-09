Horse racing
- A second horse in two days and 29th overall has died at Santa Anita, where management has chosen to continue racing for the rest of the current meet.
Truffalino collapsed in the final stages of the third race on turf Sunday. A track spokesman says the 3-year-old filly died of a heart attack.
She was trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and was ridden by Joe Talamo. Truffalino had one win in six career starts and earnings of $53,602, according to Equibase.
A day earlier, Formal Dude pulled up in the 10th race and was vanned off the track after breaking down nearing the finish line. Tiago Pereira was aboard the favorite trained by Phil D'Amato. The 4-year-old gelding was winless in six career starts and had earnings of $15,127, according to Equibase. Formal Dude was euthanized.
The California Horse Racing Board has recommended that the track suspend the remaining days of its meet, which is set to end June 23. However, Santa Anita management has chosen to continue racing.
Auto racing
- Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled for today at 4 p.m. the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of weather.
The race at Dover early last month was also pushed to Monday. That left a quick turnaround before the following Saturday's race at Kansas. That's not an issue this time. The Cup schedule has an open date next weekend before resuming June 23 at Sonoma. Of course, that means this delay eats into that time off.
Sunday's race never began, and the postponement was announced after a delay of about 2½ hours from the scheduled start time.
There was a brief moment, about 90 minutes before the postponement, when a start seemed imminent. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, the grand marshal, even gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Cars were on the track, but rain quickly forced them to come onto pit road.
Last year's June race at Michigan was shortened by rain, but it ended on Sunday as planned. Clint Bowyer won that one. Kevin Harvick won the August Cup race at MIS.
The last time a Cup race at Michigan was pushed past the weekend was in August of 2007, when Kurt Busch won.
