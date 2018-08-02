Football
- All players and coaches for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens stood as the NFL’s preseason began.
The NFL modified its national anthem protocol in May, prohibiting any sort of demonstrations for 2018, but allowing players to remain in the locker room during “The Star-Spangled Banner” if they chose to. Individual teams would be responsible for disciplining any demonstrators.
The players’ union filed a grievance about the policy change, and late last month, the new policy was put on hold while the NFL and NFLPA work on a resolution.
Those demonstrations were begun by then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when he kneeled during the anthem to protest racial inequality and social injustice. The kneeling and other displays of protest spread leaguewide, particularly when President Trump suggested team owners fire players who didn’t stand for the anthem.
On Thursday night, everyone on the sideline stood.
- A suburban Dallas man is suing Ezekiel Elliott for at least $1 million in damages, alleging the Dallas Cowboys running back caused him “serious, life-altering injuries” when Elliott’s truck rammed the man’s car.
The lawsuit by Ronnie Barnard Hill of Frisco was filed Thursday in a state district court in Collin County, just north of Dallas. Hill’s attorney, Quentin Brogdon, said his client sued Elliott reluctantly after failing to reach a private settlement.
A Frisco police report on the Jan. 11, 2017 crash said Elliott “accidentally ran a red light” and struck Hill’s luxury sedan on the driver’s side panel, totaling the car.
Drivers aren’t allowed in Texas to sue another driver’s insurer, only the driver. Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, says Elliott expects his insurer to “handle the matter appropriately.”
- Holdout safety Earl Thomas reiterated Thursday he wants to be traded if the Seattle Seahawks aren’t willing to offer him a contract extension.
Thomas explained the reasoning behind his ongoing holdout in a long post on The Players’ Tribune . Thomas has skipped Seattle’s entire offseason program and missed the first week of training camp.
Thomas said his holdout is entirely based around securing his long-term future with his current contract set to expire at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
“One of the reasons I’ve always played so hard is because I want my actions on the field to be able to speak for me,” Thomas wrote. “But I can’t do that right now — and I’m in a situation where I feel like I really have to say something. Not just on behalf of myself, but also for the other players around the league who are currently in the same position as me, or who will be in the future.”
Thomas is a three-time first-team All-Pro and was the anchor for the Seattle defense that appeared in consecutive Super Bowls, winning the first. Aside from a broken leg suffered late in the 2016 season, Thomas has been a durable starter from the time he arrived in the league. Thomas has missed just seven regular-season games in his career.
- Art Briles has agreed to become the coach of an American football team in Italy and says he still has not been given a definitive reason why he was fired by Baylor University.
Guelfi Firenze American Football team, located in Florence, Italy, has hired Briles to coach its adult league team beginning in the fall. The move will be announced later Thursday.
More than two years have passed since Baylor fired Briles, and shortly after agreeing to become a head coach in Italy, he spoke briefly about his time in Waco and specifically what he would have done differently.
“I would have done more if I had known more,” Briles said in a phone interview. “When these allegations came out, we found out at the same time you did. I had a meeting with the (Baylor) Board of Regents where I made suggestions that I never had the chance to fulfill; it would have been similar in the NFL that handles the discipline problems that took it out of the football coaches’ hands.”
Briles was the head coach at Baylor when the school was enveloped by a rape scandal, which included dozens of complaints of alleged sexual assault by members of the football team.
Hockey
- The Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Jeff Skinner in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in a move that continues an offseason roster shake-up for both teams.
The Hurricanes acquired prospect forward Cliff Pu and three draft picks, including a second-round selection in 2019, in the trade completed Thursday night. The Hurricanes also acquired Buffalo’s third- and sixth-round picks in the 2020 draft.
The 20-year-old Pu was the Sabres’ third-round pick in the 2016 draft and completed his fourth season in the Ontario Hockey League last year. He has scored 80 goals and 210 points in 232 career games split over three teams.
Skinner is an eight-year NHL veteran and was the NHL’s rookie of the year in 2011. He’s a three-time 30 goal-scorer and coming off a season in which he had 24 goals and 49 points in 82 games.
