Baseball
- A woman at Dodger Stadium was taken to a hospital Sunday for precautionary tests after being struck in the head by a foul ball from Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies.
The young woman was sitting four rows from the field along the first base line, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger, who checked on her between innings. She at first stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but she left about 15 minutes later for further attention.
A first-aid person who treated the woman says she was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests but that she was alert and answering questions. The name of the woman was not released.
"It was weird. I saw it literally hit her face," Bellinger said. "I'm sure it was tough for everyone. I went over the next half inning to make sure. She said she was all right and gave me a thumb's up."
Manager Dave Roberts came out to talk with Bellinger after the foul ball. Play was delayed for nearly six minutes as players watched the first-aid crew treat the woman.
A woman died last August after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.
All 30 major league stadiums expanded protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts at the start of the 2018 season after several fans were injured by foul balls two years ago.
- New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at a reporter, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team's clubhouse after a loss Sunday.
The dustup with Tim Healey of Newsday occurred after the Mets blew a late lead in a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. There was no physical contact.
The Mets apologized to Healey, the team said in a statement hours later. Healey declined comment.
Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway's decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo allowed a go-ahead, three-run homer to Javier Baez.
After his standard postgame news conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would "see you tomorrow," and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse.
Vargas then stared down Healey and eventually tried to charge him. Players stepped in to restrain the veteran left-hander.
Healey left the clubhouse moments later.
"The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today's game in the clubhouse," the team said in a statement. "We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties."
College
- A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.
The official confirmed Saturday that there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
The school released a statement saying it is "our responsibility to always be mindful of what is in the best interest of our student athletes, our fans and our future. With that being said, we have been and remain proud members of the American Athletic Conference.
The Big East and American conferences declined to comment on the potential move, which was first reported by the website Digital Sports Desk.
UConn is changing presidents and had not been expected to finalize any move until Thomas Katsouleas takes over from Susan Herbst in August. The official said the school also has not decided what to do with its football program, a sport the current Big East does not offer.
