Baseball
- Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea’s shoulder injury appears to be worse than anybody could have imagined.
Manaea will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder with Dr. Neil ElAttrache on Sept. 19 in Los Angeles. Not only does the surgery end his season, Manaea is also expected to miss the entire 2019 season.
Manaea, 29, was 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts this year, including a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox as part of a stellar April that earned him co-American League Player of the Month.
Football
- Texas A&M has supplanted Texas as America's most valuable college football program.
Forbes magazine on Tuesday released its list of most valuable college football programs based on estimated averages for profits and revenue for the 2014, '15 and '16 seasons. Texas had held the top spot, drawing $100 million in revenue in 2011 and $92 million in profit alone in 2014.
A&M's rise was attributed to an increase in athletic department contributions, along more ticket revenue and conference revenue from the Southeastern Conference.
Texas A&M brought in $148 million in revenue and made $107 million in profit, according to Forbes' estimates. Texas made $133 million in revenue and $87 million in profit, while Michigan was third at $127 million and $75 million.
Alabama and Ohio State round out the top five.
- All-America running back Bryce Love will miss No. 9 Stanford's game against UC Davis on Saturday with an injury.
Cardinal coach David Shaw would not disclose specifics about Love's injury. Love was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season after running for 2,118 yards. He had 126 yards on 22 carries last week in a victory against Southern California after being held to 29 yards by San Diego State in the opener.
Hockey
- Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning after building them into a perennial contender, handing the reins to longtime assistant Julien BriseBois just two days before training camp.
Yzerman will move to a senior adviser role working under BriseBois and he said he was "100 percent committed" to the Lightning this season. Beyond that, Yzerman's future is cloudy and BriseBois is now in charge.
It was a surprising move for a powerhouse team, one that reached the Eastern Conference final last season. The 53-year-old Yzerman spent the past eight seasons as Tampa Bay's GM, a tenure that included five playoff appearances, three trips to the conference final and an appearance in the 2015 Stanley Cup final.
Soccer
- Tyler Adams scored his first international goal, four minutes after Angel Zaldivar was ejected for a studs-up tackle, and the United States rebounded from a poor first half for a 1-0 victory over Mexico on Tuesday night, the Americans' first win over their rival in three years.
Adams, a 19-year-old who made his national team debut last November, scored after Kellyn Acosta passed to a sprinting Antonee Robinson on the left flank. Robinson crossed for Adams, who one-timed the ball from the penalty spot past goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez, who played his first match for El Tri at age 28.
