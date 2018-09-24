Football
- Wartburg College senior quarterback Matt Sacia was named the American Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 42-14 win over Nebraska Wesleyan Saturday.
- Iowa State placekicker Connor Assalley was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week after nailing four field goals and both of his PAT’s in the Cyclones’ 26-13 win over Akron Saturday.
- Northwestern leading rusher Jeremy Larkin is retiring from football after being diagnosed with cervical stenosis, a condition that causes narrowing of the spinal canal in the neck and upper back.
Northwestern said Monday that Larkin’s condition is not life threatening, but prevents him from playing.
“Football has been a lifelong passion and it has been a process to reconcile the fact I won’t be on that field again, given I’ve played this game since I was 5 years old,” Larkin said in a statement.
Larkin, a sophomore, is in his first season as the top running back for the Wildcats (1-2). He is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing at 115.33 yards per game. He has 346 yards rushing, 19 catches for 127 yards and has scored five touchdowns for an offense that has otherwise struggled. The Cincinnati native had 618 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns last season as a freshman backup.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald said Larkin will serve as a student assistant coach.
- Jimmy Garoppolo’s addition last season immediately turned around the fortunes of the San Francisco 49ers. Now the 49ers will have to go back to life before Garoppolo for the rest of the season.
The Niners announced Monday that Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee while making a cut late in a loss at Kansas City, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
“It is very unfortunate,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It was hard waking up today. We were down and disappointed about it because we were looking forward a lot to playing with Jimmy this year and going through the good and the bad knowing that he’d benefit from all of it. Now we don’t get to do it. I know Jimmy is really down about it and so are we but it’s still going to be all right.”
The injury deals a serious blow to the 49ers (1-2), who had planned their rebuild around Garoppolo and now must turn again to C.J. Beathard at quarterback.
Hockey
- The Seattle City Council unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena on Monday, clearing one of the last major hurdles in the city’s bid to land an expansion NHL franchise.
The 8-0 vote was the last step needed to strengthen Seattle’s expansion application and it means a team could be playing in the new building during the 2020-21 season.
The next phase in the arena/franchise process comes next week when Seattle Hockey Partners, the ownership group attempting to land the expansion team, presents before the NHL Board of Governors’ Executive Committee.
“It’s a good moment. I think it’s the beginning of the journey. It’s not the end of the journey. We have a lot of work to do, but at least now we get to go do the work,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, which is undertaking the renovation of the building that opened in 1962.
- At a mere 5-foot-7, Brian Gionta knew the odds would be long at getting an opportunity to play in the NHL some 20 years ago after being drafted by the New Jersey Devils.
“I never thought it would have lasted as long as it did,” Gionta said. “I went into it hoping I could play one NHL game.”
Little did Gionta know how far off he’d be in his initial expectations regarding his lack of size.
At 39, Gionta formally announced his retirement on Monday in closing a 16-year NHL career in which he played 1,026 regular-season games, plus another 113 in the playoffs.
The highlights included him winning a Stanley Cup with the 2003 Devils, captaining the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, as well as representing the United States at two Winter Olympics.
