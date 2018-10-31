Baseball
Willie McCovey
- , the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed “Stretch” for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, died Wednesday. He was 80.
The San Francisco Giants announced McCovey’s death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” in the afternoon “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.”
A former first baseman and left fielder, McCovey was a career .270 hitter with 521 home runs and 1,555 RBIs in 22 major league seasons, 19 of them with the Giants. He also played for the Athletics and Padres.
Trevor Rosenthal’s
- return from Tommy John surgery will come with the Washington Nationals after the former St. Louis Cardinals closer agreed in principle to a 2019 contract, according to two people familiar with the deal.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Nationals had not announced that they would be signing Rosenthal, who still needed to pass a physical to make the move official.
He missed all of last season after reconstructive surgery on his pitching elbow in 2017.
One person told the AP that Rosenthal gets a one-year contract that guarantees $7 million and allows him a chance to earn an additional $8 million in performance bonuses.
Football
DJ Durkin’s
- return as Maryland’s football coach lasted one day.
Durkin was fired Wednesday night, just over 24 hours after being reinstated.
Maryland President Wallace Loh fired Durkin after conferring with the leadership of the Student Government Association, the Senate Executive Committee, deans, department chairs and campus leadership. The firing came about five months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed on the practice field and later died of heatstroke.
- Chicago Bears right guard
Kyle Long
- has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.
Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the three-time Pro Bowl lineman has a boot on his foot and is “week to week.” The Bears are still trying to figure out the “complete extent” of the injury.
Asked if Long has any broken bones, Nagy said, “I’m not going to get into the details of it.” But he added there are “some issues” with a tendon.
