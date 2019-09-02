Baseball
Justin Verlander
- pitched his third career no-hitter, punctuating a dominant season with an overpowering performance to lead the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Sunday.
Verlander struck out 14 and allowed just one runner, walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning.
Verlander also became the first pitcher to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same park — he also threw one at Rogers Centre in 2011 with Detroit. His other no-no was in 2007 for the Tigers against Milwaukee.
The 36-year-old Verlander joined Nolan Ryan (seven), Sandy Koufax (four) and Bob Feller, Cy Young and Larry Corcoran (three) in rarefied air on the no-hitter list.
Verlander threw a season-high 120 pitches, mixing a fastball that reached the upper 90s mph with a sharp curve.
Verlander (17-5) is tied for the big league lead in wins. He tops the majors in strikeouts (257) and innings (193) and leads the AL with a 2.56 ERA.
Carlos Carrasco
- has never been so happy to be home.
Carrasco pitched an inning for Cleveland on Sunday at Tampa Bay, his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June.
The Indians right-hander admitted his whole body was shaking when he ran from the bullpen to the mound for the seventh inning, but he knows his first appearance in front of the hometown fans will be even more emotional.
Carrasco is hoping that happens this week at Progressive Field when the Indians host the Chicago White Sox in a four-game series.
“Coming back here at home, playing here so it’s going to be way, way different than yesterday,” he said before Monday night’s game. “I’m looking forward to getting on the mound here so bad.”
Track and field
Top sprinter Christian Coleman
- will be eligible for this month’s world championships and next year’s Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.
Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years.
Coleman faced a possible sanction for three “whereabouts failures” over a 12-month period. That meant he either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he could be found, or he wasn’t where he said he’d be when they came to test.
But the World Anti-Doping Agency’s interpretation of the rule backdated his first failure to April 1, 2018, instead of the date it actually occurred, June 6, 2018. His final failure was April 26, 2019. USADA said Monday that because there weren’t three failures within 12 months it would not pursue the case.Football
It’s a new injury for tight end Trey Burton
- , and a familiar situation for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace.
Burton missed last season’s playoff loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury suffered almost on the eve of the game, and he appears to have a similar issue as the Bears prepare for their season opener Thursday with the Green Bay Packers.
“It’s that type of injury right now that in our minds it’s minor enough it’s going to be day by day, and let’s see where he’s at,” Pace said
The Kansas City Chiefs are under no preconceptions that the LeSean McCoy
- they officially signed Monday is the same running back that was a two-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles.
They don’t need him to be, either.
The Chiefs have a clear-cut starter in Damien Williams and two young, capable backups in second-year pro Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson. So whatever McCoy can provide after his release by Buffalo is gravy, whether that is on-field production or locker-room leadership.
“There were a lot of teams that called in and I thought this was the best fit,” McCoy said. “You see this offense, I’m just trying to fit in a small part. These guys are rolling.”
