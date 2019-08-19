Baseball
Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco
- has returned to the mound in the minor leagues as he tries to come back after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Carrasco came on in relief Monday night for Double-A Akron against Harrisburg. He received a standing ovation from fans at Canal Park. It was Carrasco’s first appearance in a game since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June.
He finished his first inning with a strikeout.
The 32-year-old is scheduled to pitch again for Akron on Thursday, and he and the Indians will then decide his next step. Carrasco wants to return and help the Indians this season.
The Chicago Cubs have optioned infielder David Bote
- to Triple-A Iowa.
Bote hasn’t played very much in August, batting .400 (8 for 20) in 14 games. He also committed a costly error while playing shortstop in the ninth inning of Thursday night’s 7-5 loss at Philadelphia.
The Cubs announced the move on Monday’s off day. They will announce a corresponding move before Tuesday night’s series opener against San Francisco.
Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale
- is receiving treatment for inflammation in his elbow that will shut him down for the rest of the regular season, another blow to the defending World Series champions whose postseason hopes appear all but dashed.
Orthopedist Dr. James Andrews gave Sale an injection of platelet-rich plasma on Monday and said he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Looking beyond this frustrating season, the treatment could be good news for the club, which feared Sale might need Tommy John surgery. That would likely have cost him the 2020 season.
Twins slugger Nelson Cruz
- was reinstated from the injured list on Monday after the minimum 10-day stay and will play through a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.
Cruz ruptured the tendon on Aug. 8, and the Twins feared he would miss significant time. But the team later learned he could play with the injury, and he has told the team he is pain-free.
“We haven’t really had a hint of a discussion related to discomfort, related to anything associated with his wrist,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s seemingly in great shape. He’s ready to play. He’s been adamant about that.”
Auto racing
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- says his family is “truly blessed” that nobody was seriously injured when his plane crash-landed last week in Tennessee.
The retired NASCAR driver, now a television analyst, issued a statement Monday on social media praising the “quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff.” He thanked people for their phone calls, messages of support and prayers.
Investigators say the plane carrying Earnhardt and his family bounced multiple times during a crash-landing Thursday in Elizabethton and veered off the runway before ending up on a highway. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.
