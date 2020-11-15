Leading off

It’s all part of what will become a whirlwind of player movement and other decisions in the coming days and weeks — barely a month from the end of this past season's NBA Finals. Teams are still waiting on their schedules for the coming season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t sure if they will be able to play in their home city to start the season because of the challenge of getting teams from the U.S. across the Canadian border during a pandemic and plenty of matters regarding coronavirus testing still have to be worked out before training camps open next month.

The Raptors want to play in Toronto. They aren't sure if that will be possible, and Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in an open letter published Friday in The Toronto Star that the team has “to look at other options."

“We are proud to represent our city and our country, and we hope to be able to do that while playing in Toronto," Ujiri wrote. “Cities in the United States have been very kind to us — they’ve offered us a home away from home. To them I say: Thank you. To you, I say that I hope we get to tell them we won’t be able to take them up on their generous offer."