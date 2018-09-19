Baseball
- Chicago White Sox pitcher
Michael Kopech
- had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season.
Kopech, the top pitching prospect in the organization, is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
Kopech, 22, was 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts this season. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a torn elbow ligament Sept 8.
Football
- Ohio State assistant
Ryan Day
- earned an extra $487,000 for steering the Buckeyes during
Urban Meyer’s
- suspension.
That’s the amount of the lump-sum bonus the university will give Day for acting as head coach from Aug. 1 through last Sunday. Meyer served a three-game suspension for mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith.
Day was informed of the bonus in a letter dated Monday from athletic director Gene Smith. It will be paid Sept. 30.
Day makes $1 million this year as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The No. 4 Buckeyes were 3-0 in the games Day coached, including Saturday’s 40-28 win over then-No. 15 TCU.
Johnny Manziel
- will start for the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night at Winnipeg.
The 25-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion in his second start for the Als, a 24-17 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 11.
Antonio Pipkin drew his fourth straight start and struggled in a loss to B.C., completing 11 of 22 passes for 95 yards and four interceptions — with two returned for fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Manziel completed 27 of 46 passes in his previous two starts with Montreal for 272 yards and four interceptions.
- Buffalo Bills running back
LeSean McCoy
- said allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son were “ridiculous” and being made by people attempting to further their own agendas.
McCoy’s comments came a day after he was called “a monster” by his son’s mother in a three-page document filed in Fulton County State Court in Georgia. Stephanie Maisonet said her son would often come home crying and with bruises after visiting McCoy, allegations he denied.
Maisonet also said in the court papers that she initially agreed to defend McCoy against allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend in July even though she said she knew the accusations to be true. She said she reluctantly agreed to the deal only after McCoy offered to drop a custody case.
Hockey
- Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo said
Max Domi’s
- sucker punch on
Aaron Ekblad
- was “gutless.”
Domi was given a match penalty for punching Ekblad in the nose in the third period in the Panthers’ 5-2 exhibition victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.
“I’m sure the league will look at it and we definitely won’t forget about it,” said Luongo, who played the first two periods. “You don’t do that. You respect your opponents and if your opponent doesn’t want to engage in a fight, there’s no reason to drop your glove and punch him square in the face. Bit of a gutless play. You don’t do those types of things.”
With the Canadiens losing 2-1 at the start of the third period, Domi — acquired from Arizona in the offseason — began tugging on Ekblad’s shirt, asking him to fight. With the Florida star showing no interest to drop the gloves, Domi punched him in the face twice with two lefts, but still Ekblad didn’t respond. That’s when Domi dropped his right glove and sucker punched him in the nose.
Miscellaneous
- Dallas Mavericks owner
Mark Cuban
- has agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation released Wednesday substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.
Investigators hired by the outspoken billionaire said there was no evidence to show Cuban knew of the most explosive allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery. But the report faulted Cuban for not firing two employees when there were clear signs he should have.
The report was made public some seven months after Sports Illustrated detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the team.
Mixed martial arts
- Former UFC light heavyweight champion
Jon Jones
- is eligible to return to competition by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones’ ban for his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. He has been suspended since testing positive for a steroid metabolite last summer, and the ban will conclude Oct. 28 — 15 months after the collection of the positive sample.
The decision by an arbitrator means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the mixed martial arts promotion decides to book his comeback bout on that card.
Jones could have been suspended for four years for a second failed test, but arbitrator Richard H. McLaren determined the ban’s length by evaluating Jones’ degree of fault. Jones claimed he didn’t knowingly take any banned substances, and he passed several out-of-competition drug tests leading up to his failed in-competition test, one day before UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.
Jones (22-1, 1 no-contest) is widely considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, but he has repeatedly sabotaged his own career.
