Leading off

Football

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.

The Sooners had last Saturday’s game at West Virginia postponed, and they temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday as the 13th-ranked Sooners prepared to host Baylor on Saturday.

“It was great,” Riley said. “It’s nice. It’s been kind of in our hip pocket this whole time. If we had any staff member that fell off, we’ve got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. So that’s a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up.”

Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons and had a career record of 190-48 at Oklahoma.

“When Lincoln asked me if I’d be willing to help in a coaching role while he was a little short-handed, I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” Stoops said in a statement. “Certainly, I’m happy to do anything I can to assist the team for however long I’m asked to.”

Baseball

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

Major league baseball players are giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers whose season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that money will be donated through the Major League Baseball Players Trust to More Than Baseball, a not-for-profit that benefits minor leaguers.

The big league season was cut from 162 games to 60 because of the pandemic, causing a prorated reduction in pay. Minor league schedules were wiped out, and big league teams gave players with minor league contracts $400 weekly stipends through May 31; many teams extended the stipends through the summer.

“Without a season, many minor league players have experienced increased financial hardship,” Leonor Colon, the union’s senior director of international and domestic player operations, said in a statement.

The donation Tuesday was part of a $1 million commitment to minor leaguers announced by the Players Trust on June 17. More Than Baseball was founded in March 2018 and funds affordable housing, food, financial guidance and mental health support for minor leaguers. The money will go to the minor league grant program over two years for players with minor league contracts as of July 1, 2020.