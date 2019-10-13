Running
Brigid Kosgei
- shocked the race world with what she did at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday — she had just smashed the world record by 81 seconds, is all — but she likely surprised just as many observers by what she said afterward.
“It’s amazing for me. I’ve never believed that time (was possible),” said the Kenyan, whose mark of 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds eclipsed Paula Radcliffe’s previous record of 2:15:25, set at the 2003 London Marathon, as well as Radcliffe’s course record (2:17:18) set in 2002.
Kosgei went into the race set on hitting a personal best of at least 2:15:00, but then she added, “I think it’s possible for even 2:10 (for a woman) to run if they are sure.
“You must be focused in everything.”
Auto racing
- NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed a day because of rain.
William Byron won the first stage, moments before scattered showers halted action. The race will resume Monday at 1 p.m.
The Alabama superspeedway has a tight window with no lights to permit racing after dark. Chase Elliott started on the pole with three Hendrick Motorsports teammates right behind him.
Basketball
- The Rockets are back home in Houston, looking to leave behind the distractions from their trip to Asia.
Their two games in Japan were overshadowed by the aftermath of a tweet by general manager Daryl Morey in support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, angering fans and officials in China.
In their first practice since returning, the Rockets insisted they wouldn’t let the fallout distract them from preparing from the season.
“Guys can handle it,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We still got good work in. Everything’s fine, but you know what happened (is) regrettable, and it happened, but as I said, our work will get done.”
Tennis
Coco Gauff
- is still just 15. She also is already the owner of a WTA singles title.
The American beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.
“This is a special moment for me,” Gauff said.
And Gauff managed to do it after losing in the last round of qualifying, then moving into the main draw as a “lucky loser” when another player withdrew from the field.
“I’m still overwhelmed and shocked,” Gauff said, according to the WTA’s website. “I guess it’s crazy to say it’s my first WTA title. This was definitely not on the calendar at the beginning of the year, because I didn’t think I’d have a chance to get in, and now I’m the champion, so it’s crazy.”
