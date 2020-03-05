Leading off

Basketball
- The University of Kansas forcefully objected to charges that its storied men's basketball program, currently No. 1 in the nation, and its football programs had committed significant violations tied primarily to recruiting when it issued its formal response to the NCAA's notice of allegations Thursday night.
In a series of documents totaling nearly 300 pages of arguments and supporting materials, the school claims several facts involving Bill Self's basketball program are in dispute, including charges that Kansas lacked institutional control and its Hall of Fame coach and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.
“There is no reasonable conclusion that members of the university, including the men's basketball staff, knew or should have known about any violations of NCAA rules,” the response said. “Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants. ... Voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance.”
The NCAA issued its original notice of allegations on Sept. 23, which included five violations for men's basketball — all Level 1, the most severe — and two lesser violations for football. The school then received an amended notice Jan. 30 that added an eighth, low-level violation involving the current football staff led by Les Miles.
- The University of Northern Iowa football team announced Thursday that it has added a pair of transfers from Kansas.
Running back Dom Williams is a redshirt junior. He played in just four games last year for the Jayhawks and in 18 career games, the Texas native rushed for 441 yards and three touchdowns.
Williams is a two-year Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll Honoree and a two-year Athletic Director’s Honor Roll Member. His father, Damien, played football at Cal.
Quan Hampton, also a native of Texas, is a wide receiver and will also be a junior. He has 28 career receptions for 221 yards. He is a three-year Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll member.
- The NFL Players Association sent ballots to members Thursday for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the union a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or send the matter back to the drawing board.
The NFLPA announced that votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. The more than 2,000 members will have a window of about 7 1/2 days to examine the 439-page document and cast a yes or no vote. Ratification requires a simple majority. So if only 1,000 ballots were returned, the union would need 501 yes votes to approve.
Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor.
“We encourage every NFL player to review the the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote,” the union said in a statement.
The distribution took place two weeks after league owners voted their approval of the agreement that's a product of 10 months of talks between both sides. The NFLPA's 11-member executive committee initially voted 6-5 against the proposed terms, but last week in Indianapolis during the NFL scouting combine the 32 team representatives voted 17-14 in favor — with one abstention — of sending the CBA to the full membership for approval. The new rules, if accepted, would be in effect through the 2030 league year.
With the owners unwavering in their favor of a 17-game regular season, which would begin as soon as 2021 and no later than 2023, players focused more on safeguards for the additional wear and tear and an increased share of the revenue that would grow with the extra game.