Basketball
- Tennessee wants to talk to Missouri State coach Kellie Harper about its coaching vacancy.
The Lady Vols are looking for a coach to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired last week after going 172-67 in seven seasons.
Harper played at Tennessee from 1995-99 and is coming off a surprising run to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament with 11th-seeded Missouri State. The Lady Bears went 25-10 this season and lost to Stanford in a regional semifinal.
- Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats.
Calipari's current deal was amended in March 2017 to run through the 2023-24 season, with a base annual salary of $8 million plus incentives. Men's basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey confirmed Monday via text to The Associated Press that the school reached a new deal with the Hall of Fame coach but did not provide details.
The 60-year-old Calipari is 305-71 in 10 seasons with Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship in four Final Four appearances.
- North Carolina has placed Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants on paid administrative leave amid player concerns and is reviewing the program.
School spokesman Steve Kirschner said Monday in a statement that the review is "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others." He did not specify what those issues were.
He said the university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct the review and "assess the culture" of the program. He said there was no timetable but added the review will be "thorough and prompt."
In a statement, Hatchell said she will cooperate fully with the review.
Football
- Don't. Even. Joke.
New England Patriots fans who forgot that Monday is April Fools' Day might have been panicking when quarterback Tom Brady tweeted that he had decided to retire.
The six-time Super Bowl champion has joined Twitter and his first post said simply: "I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting." An email from a Twitter spokeswoman confirmed the account, but it also referred to the fact that the tweet came on April Fools' Day.
About an hour later, Brady sent out a second tweet that said, "Was this a bad joke?"
Wrestling
- Penn State's Bo Nickal has been named this year's winner of the Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top wrestler.
Wrestling publication WIN Magazine announced on Monday that Nickal had claimed the honor after winning his third NCAA title on March 23.
Nickal went 30-0 with 18 pins, three technical falls and six major decisions for the Nittany Lions. Nickal beat out senior teammate Jason Nolf, Anthony Ashnault of Rutgers and Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis in a vote done by a committee made up of past Hodge winners, media members and retired college coaches.
Nickal was first on 37 of 51 ballots, and he also won an online poll for fans.
