Soccer
The prospects of a Major League Soccer franchise ever calling St. Louis home appeared to have died two years ago when voters turned down the use of a business tax to finance a new downtown stadium.
Then a new potential ownership group came along.
Led by members of the founding family of car rental giant Enterprise, the city began to work anew last fall on its pitch for a professional soccer team. On Tuesday, the league officially announced that St. Louis would become its 28th club when it begins play for the 2022 season.
“Our ownership group has come a long way since we first announced our bid last October at Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, and it’s an incredible feeling to now be able to say, ‘St. Louis is home to the first official majority female-led ownership group in MLS,’” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, granddaughter of Enterprise founder Jack Taylor and the president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
“Our MLS team and stadium will only add to St. Louis’ renaissance currently under way,” Kindle Betz said, “and will provide us with a great opportunity to bring together many different segments of the community, uniting people in their love for the game.”
Football
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to game action for the San Francisco 49ers might have been a flop. But three rough series in an exhibition game aren’t enough to cause concern for coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo completed just one of six passes for zero yards and threw an interception in the game at Denver on Monday night, his first action since suffering a season-ending injury to his left knee in September.
“To get concerned over 10 plays or however many it was, that’s pretty irresponsible,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “You try to evaluate those 10 plays.”
Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced in a certified helmet with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”
“He’s all in, ready to go,” coach Jon Gruden said. “That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”
Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he worked to find a helmet he was comfortable using and that met safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. He lost a grievance last week in which he sought to be allowed to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has worn throughout his career. But the helmet was too old to be certified as safe.
He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union.
Baseball
Former Waterloo Bucks left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk was called up to the big leagues Tuesday by the Oakland Athletics. Puk joins Chicago White Sox infielder Ryan Goins as former Bucks who are active on Major League Baseball rosters.
Puk, a Cedar Rapids native, competed as a pitcher and infielder on the 2014 Bucks. This season in the minors, Puk has compiled a 4-1 record with 38 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as “César the Abuser.” Castillo—not the current Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher—has not yet been arrested.
“Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo,” Rodríguez said in a news conference, calling it “the most important drug trafficking structure in the region.”
He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, “including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic.”
Corey Kluber’s comeback has been sidetracked.
The Cleveland Indians ace will be shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he sustained as he was rehabbing from a broken arm.
Kluber was pulled from a minor league outing for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one scoreless inning because of abdominal tightness. It was his third rehab start as he tries to return from the injury, and he was scheduled to throw 80-85 pitches. If everything had gone well, it was possible he could have rejoined the Indians’ rotation this week or soon after.
Instead, he returned to Cleveland, and the team said imaging tests confirmed the strain.
“When he came out after the first inning and felt something, fortunately he didn’t go back out. He could have really made it worse,” manager Terry Francona said Tuesday in New York before the Indians played the Mets.
The Chicago Cubs have activated reliever Steve Cishek from the 10-day injured list.
The 33-year-old Cishek was sidelined by left hip inflammation. The right-hander is 3-5 with seven saves and a 3.58 ERA in 54 games this season.
The Cubs’ bullpen is getting healthy again after dealing with a string of injuries. Pedro Strop, Brandon Kintzler and closer Craig Kimbrel also have been activated from the IL in the past couple weeks.
Olympics
- The letter went to the two protesters. The message was meant for a much wider audience.
The CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee sent letters of reprimand to hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden for protesting on the medals stand last week at the Pan American Games, but the 12-month probations that came with the letters also included a none-too-subtle signal for anyone vying for next year’s Olympics.
“It is also important for me to point out that, going forward, issuing a reprimand to other athletes in a similar instance is insufficient,” Sarah Hirshland wrote in the letters sent Tuesday. The Associated Press obtained copies of the documents.
Neither Berry’s raised fist nor Imboden’s kneel-down on the Pan Am medals stand were met with immediate consequences, in part because they happened at the tail end of the games that were wrapping up in Lima, Peru.
