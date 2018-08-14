Baseball
- The Cleveland Indians lost one of their best pitchers Tuesday when they placed right-hander
Trevor Bauer
- on the 10-day disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right leg.
Cleveland is in complete control in the AL Central, leading second-place Minnesota by 12 1/2 games coming into the day. But any lingering issue with Bauer could hurt its chances of advancing in the playoffs.
Bauer was struck by Jose Abreu’s liner in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 3-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. He returned to Cleveland after experiencing soreness and swelling, and an MRI revealed the injury.
Bauer is one of the top candidates for the AL Cy Young Award. The 27-year-old right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts. This is his first career DL stint.
- Seattle Mariners ace
James Paxton
- was replaced by Felix Hernandez in the first inning Tuesday night after being hit by a line drive on his pitching arm.
X-rays on Paxton’s left arm were negative, and he was diagnosed with a forearm contusion.
Paxton allowed a leadoff home run to Oakland’s Marcus Semien and struck out Matt Chapman before Jed Lowrie lined a 2-1 pitch back up the middle.
Paxton is 10-5 with a 3.68 ERA this season. He entered the day 11th among qualified starters with 3.6 wins above replacement, per Fangraphs.
Robinson Cano
- is back in the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners after serving an 80-game drug suspension.
The eight-time All-Star has a new position — first base, for the first time — and a new spot in the batting order, too.
“It feels great to be back, especially the way the team is playing,” Cano said before Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. “I’m excited. I was waiting for this moment.”
The 35-year-old Cano rejoins a Seattle team that is in the middle of a playoff race. The Mariners entered the day 1 ½ games behind the Athletics for the second AL wild-card spot. Cano would be ineligible for postseason play if his team makes it.
Cano was batting second after hitting third in 39 games before getting suspended. He was hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs when he was penalized.
Football
Dez Bryant’s
- going to meet with the Cleveland Browns. Depending on how things go, he could stay awhile.
The free agent wide receiver has scheduled a visit with Cleveland on Thursday, and the anticipated stopover could lead to the three-time Pro Bowler signing with a team craving more playmakers.
Bryant, who released by the Dallas Cowboys in April after eight seasons, has shown previous interest in joining the Browns. Last week, Bryant posted on Twitter that he intended to speak with the team and a Browns spokesman confirmed the sides will talk later this week.
But while Bryant would certainly be a talent upgrade for a team coming off a 0-16 season, Browns coach Hue Jackson said it’s vital to make sure he fits with Cleveland’s culture.
- The University of Maryland acknowledged Tuesday that the football player who collapsed during practice and subsequently died did not receive proper medical care and the school must accept “legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes.”
Maryland has parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, who resigned in the wake of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Athletic director Damon Evans acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in the treatment of McNair, who was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13.
The attorney for the McNair family said a preliminary death certificate indicates the cause of death was heatstroke.
Golf
- There’s nothing like a late charge from
Tiger Woods
- to juice the ratings of a major golf tournament.
CBS reached 8.5 million viewers Sunday for final-round competition at the PGA Championship from St. Louis, a whopping 73 percent increase from the 4.9 million people who watched the same tournament’s conclusion in 2017, the Nielsen company said.
Woods was the difference. The old hero was playing his best golf in years, leading to a second-place finish against champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka may have won, but crowds and newspaper headlines followed Woods.
They were the best ratings for a PGA championship since 2009. Viewership peaked in the last half-hour of the tourney, when 12.3 million people were watching, Nielsen said.
