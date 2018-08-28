Baseball
- Thrilled with the results, the St. Louis Cardinals thanked
Mike Shildt
- .
The Cardinals took off the interim tag from Shildt’s title and promoted him to full-time manager through 2020, a reward for steering the team back into postseason contention after replacing the fired Mike Matheny.
In danger of missing the playoffs three straight years for the first time since the late ‘90s, the Cardinals have gone 26-12 since July 15 — the most wins in the majors during that span. A 19-5 mark in August has put them into the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.
- The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran slugger
Jose Bautista
- from the New York Mets on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.
Bautista has batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Braves and Mets this season. The Phillies entered Tuesday night’s game against Washington 3½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.
A six-time All-Star for Toronto from 2010-15, the 37-year-old Bautista has 342 career homers.
Golf
Seth Waugh
- first became involved in golf when he wanted to make sure Deutsche Bank Americas was getting its money’s worth in sponsoring a PGA Tour event. He gets back into the sport as chief executive of the PGA of America with an ambitious goal of sharing the wealth with the 29,000 club professionals at the heart of the game.
With both business savvy and a passion for golf, Waugh was appointed Tuesday as head of the PGA of America.
Since retiring from Deutsche Bank in 2013, the 60-year-old Waugh was nonexecutive chairman of Alex Brown, and last year became managing director at Silver Lake, a technology investment firm. He also is completing a three-year term as an independent director at the PGA of America.
Waugh takes over Sept. 24 for Pete Bevacqua, who left to become president of the NBC Sports Group.
Tony Romo
- received a sponsor’s exemption to play an opposite-field event on the PGA Tour this year. His next foray into golf is something he wants to earn.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS football analyst has entered the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament, which started this morning at Lantana Golf Club in Texas. This will be the pre-qualifying stage, the start of a long road toward earning status on the Web.com Tour.
He has entered as an amateur.
Romo shots rounds of 77-82 to miss the cut in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March, the same week as the Match Play in Austin, Texas. He tried to qualify for the U.S. Open a month later, but shot 77 at local qualifying in Texas and didn’t come close to the eight players who advanced to the next stage.
Soccer
Usain Bolt
- will make his debut for the Central Coast Mariners in an Australian A-League pre-season exhibition game against an amateur team.
The eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist from Jamaica is on trial with the Mariners, hoping to win a professional contract.
He has been practicing this week on the left wing and expects to play about 15 to 20 minutes in that position during Friday’s exhibition match.
Club officials are predicting a crowd of 12,000 for the home game in Gosford, north of Sydney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.