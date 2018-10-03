Baseball
- Chicago Cubs infielder
Addison Russell
- accepted a 40-game suspension Wednesday for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban and said MLB had completed its investigation into the accusations made by Melisa Reidy. Russell had denied the allegations, which Reidy detailed in a blog post in September.
- Theo Epstein says
Joe Maddon
- will return for a fifth season as manager of the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago’s president of baseball operations confirmed Maddon will stay on for at least the final year of his contract. Epstein says there are no ongoing discussions about an extension for Maddon.
Though he acknowledged some disagreements, Epstein insists he has a “terrific” relationship with Maddon.
Maddon is 387-261-1 in four years with Chicago — 95-68 this season. He has led the Cubs to the NLCS three times and a drought-busting World Series championship in 2016.
Basketball
- A New Jersey financial adviser-turned-bag man in a college basketball corruption scandal testified Wednesday about a clandestine mission last year to deliver an envelope with $19,400 in cash to the father of a highly sought-after prospect.
Munish Sood took the witness stand at the federal trial of three men charged in an alleged scheme to funnel secret payments to the family of Louisville recruit Brian Bowen Jr. and other hot prospects. As he testified in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors played a wiretap of him telling his business partner, aspiring sports agent Christopher Dawkins, about his misgivings over the money drop he was making at an office building parking lot.
This “makes me nervous,” Sood said, using profanity. “I just don’t to want this to be a habit.”
Sood, who has pleaded guilty to bribery and agreed to cooperate, testified that the payment was made in cash rather than check because “it was clean.”
Football
- The mother of the Tennessee State linebacker who collapsed on the sideline during a game says her son has had some body movement she calls “baby steps” as he remains in critical condition.
Staci Abercrombie said at a news conference Wednesday that the family is asking for prayers as they hope for a full recovery for her son, Christion. She said they’ve been playing different music for her son, including gospel, and seen him respond by raising his hand or rubbing her nails during different songs.
The linebacker went to the sideline during the first half of the Tigers’ loss to Vanderbilt last Saturday. He told trainers he had a headache, then required oxygen on the sideline before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a head injury for emergency surgery. He is in the hospital’s neurological intensive care unit.
- New York Jets wide receiver
Robby Anderson
- will not be suspended by the NFL for two arrests in an eight-month span.
The league says Wednesday it completed its investigation into the incidents and the matter has been addressed, and no suspension is being issued.
Anderson pleaded no contest in May to misdemeanor reckless driving in Sunrise, Florida, as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 25-year-old receiver had faced multiple charges, including a felony count of fleeing and eluding police from an incident in January , but those charges were previously dismissed. Anderson received six months of probation.
Also previously dropped was a charge of resisting arrest at a music festival in Miami Beach in May 2017.
- San Francisco 49ers quarterback
Jimmy Garoppolo
- had surgery Wednesday to repair his left knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t know whether any additional damage needed to be repaired or whether Garoppolo would be recovered in time for the offseason program next spring.
- Former NFL star and Detroit Lions executive
Matt Millen
- is stepping away from his TV analyst job for the rest of this season to focus on his health.
The 60-year Millen has amyloidosis and has been seeking a heart transplant. The life-threatening illness often goes undiagnosed because its symptoms mimic those of more common diseases.
LeSean McCoy’s
- ex-girlfriend says in a new court filing that the Buffalo Bills running back physically abused her and orchestrated a home invasion that left her beaten and bloodied.
Delicia Cordon on Tuesday filed an amended lawsuit against McCoy alleging physical abuse during their nearly two-year relationship. She also accuses him of arranging a July 10 attack at a home McCoy owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta, where Cordon lived. The armed intruder demanded specific pieces of jewelry McCoy had given Cordon and repeatedly asked her to return, the lawsuit said.
The amended lawsuit seeks more than $50 million in damages.
Cordon and McCoy began dating in June 2016, but problems began following the 2016 NFL season when he became physically abusive, the amended lawsuit says.
Hockey
- Washington Capitals forward
Tom Wilson
- was banned 20 games by the NHL on Wednesday for a blindside hit to the head of an opponent during a preseason game, the latest and most severe punishment in what the league called an “unprecedented” series of suspensions for the physical player.
Wilson’s fourth ban in less than 13 months will cost him nearly a quarter of the 82-game regular season — only five NHL players have been suspended longer for on-ice play — and $1.26 million in salary.
The right winger, who plays on Washington’s top line with captain Alex Ovechkin, was ejected for the hit on St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in the second period of the teams’ exhibition game on Sunday.
