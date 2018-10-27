Auto racing
- IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is paralyzed from the chest down from injuries suffered in an August crash at Pocono Raceway.
The 29-year-old Wickens has been updating his rehabilitation progress on social media and posted a video Thursday of his "first slide transfer as a paraplegic" that showed him moving from a table to his wheelchair. His videos had shown for the past month that he is working daily to move his legs again, but Thursday's post was the first time he publicly confirmed his paralysis.
"I've only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own," Wickens wrote. "Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I've never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I've got to spark those nerves in my legs."
Baseball
- Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers accepted the Hank Aaron Award as the outstanding offensive player in the National League before Game 3 between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was the AL recipient.
Yelich and Martinez each won the award despite being in their first seasons with their respective clubs. Yelich, acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins, led the NL with a .326 batting average, was second in RBIs with 110 and third in home runs with 36.
Martinez, who signed with the Red Sox as a free agent, led the AL in RBIs (130) and finished second in home runs (43) and batting average (.330).
- Major League Baseball's largest developmental effort for minority players is being renamed after one of the sport's greatest players.
The Elite Development Invitational has been renamed the Hank Aaron Invitational and will include a showcase game beginning next season. The event has been held since 2015 for high-school age players to get them to the next levels of the game either on or off the field. The program has been run by Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association and USA Baseball.
"It means an awful lot to me. We need someone to help shape this game into what the game is all about. And the game is about all of us, not just a few of us, but all of us who have an opportunity and a chance to play this game," Aaron said.
Football
- The NFL flagged itself for blowing the call on the nasty helmet-to-helmet hit put on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league said Friday that Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead should have penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet in last Sunday's 26-23 overtime win. Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got blasted by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.
First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing that Mayfield "was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head."
- Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller has a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season, a big blow to a team that has won five in a row and is coming off a high-scoring victory.
He was injured during the fourth quarter Thursday night against Miami when he became entangled with a defender and tumbled to the ground.
Fuller had a season-high 124 yards receiving with a 73-yard touchdown on Thursday before the injury. He had 503 yards receiving and four touchdowns in seven games this season. The third-year player was a first-round pick in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.