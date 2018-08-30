Baseball
Shohei Ohtani
- is a two-way player again.
Angels manager Mike Scioscia announced Thursday the Japanese rookie sensation will start for Los Angeles Sunday night against Houston for the first time since spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow nearly three months ago.
Ohtani was excellent over nine starts before getting hurt, going 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA.
Football
Rob Gronkowski
- of the New England Patriots has all the incentives to become the NFL’s highest paid tight end.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday the Patriots have added $4.3 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract for the next two seasons. The deal includes $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for catches, playing time and touchdowns.
Gronkowski has the potential to make $12.3 million this season and $13.3 next year when his base salary jumps to $9 million.
Colin Kaepernick
- and his legal team are driving inside NFL territory, forcing the league and its 32 teams to brace for a defensive stand.
An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.
- An Ohio State University trustee who thought football coach
Urban Meyer
- deserved more than a three-game suspension and resigned from the board over it said Thursday that he was alone in advocating a stiffer penalty when trustees discussed the matter.
Former board chairman Jeffrey Wadsworth resigned after Ohio State suspended Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith last week following a two-week investigation, which found they had tolerated bad behavior for years from a now-fired assistant coach also accused of but not charged with domestic violence.
