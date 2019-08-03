Basketball
Draymond Green
- entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn’t changed.
Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently.
ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green’s agent, Rich Paul.
Green’s new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors’ half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.
USA Basketball’s national team roster under consideration for the FIBA World Cup lost another name Saturday when New York’s Julius Randle
- pulled out, citing a family matter.
Randle’s departure leaves 15 players on the national team for training camp in Las Vegas. Players are scheduled to arrive Sunday in advance of a first practice under coach Gregg Popovich on Monday.
The U.S. will take 12 players to China for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31. The Americans are the two-time defending World Cup gold medalists.
Football
Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith
- last year, citing the results of a background check as the reason.
The Crimson Tide’s connection with Smith surfaced with the release Friday of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith.
Meyer fired Smith in July 2018. Months earlier, Saban talked to Smith about a job, although accounts differ about whether an offer was extended.
“We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things,” Saban said Saturday at the Tide’s media day. “I really never did offer this guy a job. We did interview him and he did a nice job in the interview. But it’s when we did the background check, that we decided that it was a better opportunity to hire somebody else and that’s what we did.”
Austin Jackson
- wants to lead Southern California back to the Pac-12 title, but the left tackle already scored a bigger victory when he donated bone marrow to his younger sister, Autumn, last month.
Jackson said the transplant to treat his sister’s Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a genetic condition that causes bone marrow to not produce red blood cells, seems to be working.
“We found out about a week ago that her body is beginning to accept it,” Jackson said Friday night after the Trojans opened training camp. “She’s doing great. She was supposed to be in the hospital for about three months. She was engrafted, which means her body accepted the cells, and so she got sent home a month earlier.”
Jackson underwent tests last summer that found his bone marrow was a perfect 12-point match for his sister, who has received blood transfusions every three weeks since the age of 12. He had no hesitation about agreeing to become a donor, he said, a decision made before doctors informed him doing so would present no risk to his promising football career.
“It’s my baby sister, you know,” Jackson said. “Just growing up, being the older brother, you’re told to protect your little sister.”
