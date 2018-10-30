Baseball
- Boston’s five-game
World Series
- victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 14,125,000 viewers on Fox, down 25 percent from last year and the fourth-lowest ever.
The Series featuring a pair of large-market teams averaged an 8.3 rating and 17 share, Nielsen said Tuesday. That was down from a 10.7 rating, 20 share and 18,926,000 average viewers for the Houston Astros’ seven-game win over the Dodgers last year and 40 percent from 23,386,000 average viewers for the Cubs’ seven-game win over Cleveland two years ago — Chicago’s first title since 1908.
The only Series with fewer average viewers were Philadelphia’s five-game win over Tampa Bay in 2008 (13,062,000), San Francisco’s four-game sweep of Detroit in 2012 (12.7 million) and the Giants’ seven-game win over Kansas City in 2014 (13,825,000). The rating was the third-lowest, ahead of only a 7.6 in 2012 and an 8.2 in 2014.
- Milwaukee Brewers third baseman
Mike Moustakas
- is becoming a free agent again, and so is reliever
Joakim Soria
- .
Moustakas declined a $15 million mutual option on Tuesday. A 30-year-old left-handed hitter, Moustakas had a .251 average with 28 homers and 95 RBIs. He hit .256 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games for Milwaukee, which acquired him from the last-place Royals on July 27.
Basketball
- Cleveland said goodbye to its biggest NBA All-Star, LeBron James, this summer. In four years, the city will host all of them.
The Cavaliers have been selected to hold the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. An announcement is expected later this week.
Cleveland last hosted the event in 1997 in the same building, which was called Gund Arena at the time, when the league honored its Top 50 players.
Kevin Love
- doesn’t know when he’ll be able to help the struggling Cavaliers.
The All-Star forward said Tuesday night that he will miss at least several weeks with a painful left toe injury that has bothered him since the preseason and recently got so severe that he had trouble walking. He did not rule out surgery.
Football
DJ Durkin
- is poised to return as head of a splintered Maryland football program, heading back to the sideline following multiple investigations involving the death of a player and bullying by the coaching staff.
Not everyone is happy about the University System of Maryland board of regents recommendation Tuesday that Durkin, who has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11, should retain his job. The decision opens the door for him to return to the team as soon as this week.
“We believe coach Durkin has been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department,” said Jim Brady, chairman of the board of regents. “He has acknowledged his role in the athletic department’s shortcomings.”
Durkin was placed on administrative leave after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice, which spawned an investigation into the potential dangerous culture of the football program.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger
- is dealing with a broken index finger on his left hand.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Tomlin does not expect the finger to be an issue for Roethlisberger when the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) travel to Baltimore (4-4) on Sunday.
- San Francisco 49ers quarterback
C.J. Beathard
- missed practice with an injured right wrist that could keep him out of Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
Beathard got hurt in the second quarter of a loss on Sunday at Arizona when he hit his hand on a helmet. He stayed in the game and finished 14 for 28 for 190 yards and a touchdown.
- Quarterback
Derek Anderson
- has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting turnover-prone
Nathan Peterman
- against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t rule out Anderson from playing against the Bears by saying: “We’ll see where things stand as we go through the week with Derek.”
Walleye fishing
- Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be allowed to keep one walleye a day in the upcoming ice fishing season.
The Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday said the popular destination lake’s walleye population has increased enough to sustain a one-walleye harvest for a third straight winter. Anglers may keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one over 28 inches.
Walleye angling on Mille Lacs was limited to catch-and-release this summer for the third consecutive season.
