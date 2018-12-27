Football
- The final ruling on the three Clemson players facing a suspension for the Cotton Bowl came down on Thursday, and it is bad news for the Tigers.
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss the matchup against Notre Dame after failing drug tests.
All three players had a trace of ostarine found in their systems. Clemson was notified last Thursday that the players had failed a drug test. Their “B” samples were examined after the “A” sample was found to have ostarine in it, and the NCAA informed Clemson of the results of the “B” samples on Thursday. It was the same as the “A” samples and all three players are suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Lawrence is the biggest loss for the Tigers as the junior defensive tackle is a three-time All-ACC performer. He was named first-team All-ACC each of the past two years.
Lawrence had 44 tackles this season with 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The North Carolina native also leads Clemson with 15 quarterback pressures. Lawrence has started all 13 games this season and is likely to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
Baseball
Anibal Sanchez
- has a new team. The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a two-year, $19 million contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Thursday.
The deal includes a team option for 2021.
Sanchez, 34, will add depth to Washington’s new-look rotation after boosting his appeal with a comeback season for NL East rival Atlanta. The Nationals signed Patrick Corbin to a six-year deal earlier this month.
- The Minnesota Twins continued their quest for power during the offseason by agreeing to terms with veteran designated hitter
Nelson Cruz
- on Thursday.
Cruz, 38, has 203 home runs over the past five seasons, more than any other player in Major League Baseball.
During that time, Cruz hit at least 40 homers in a season three times. When Brian Dozier hit 42 homers in 2016 it was the first time a Twins player reached 40 since Harmon Killebrew in 1970.
Cruz also had three 100 RBIs seasons over the past five years. The last time the Twins had a player drive in that many runs was Josh Willingham with a 110 in 2012
Basketball
LeBron James
- went to the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year. He changed addresses again, leaving his Cleveland home for the second time to join the Los Angeles Lakers in the biggest move of free agency over the summer. He remained arguably the dominant player in the basketball, adding even more glitz on a legacy that reached epic status long ago.
It was, by any measure, a fantastic year for James. And even without a title, it may have been his most significant year.
For the third time, James has been selected as The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year — after 2018 saw him continue to excel on the court, open the “I Promise” school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and further use his voice as an activist who bristled at being told to “shut up and dribble.”
“I would describe it as a success because I was able to inspire so many people throughout the year,” James said. “I got to go back to China, to Paris, to Berlin, I opened up a school. And all these kids I was able to see, all over the world and in my hometown, I was able to inspire, to make them think they can be so much more than what they think they’re capable of being. That was my outlook for 2018.”
James received 78 points in balloting by U.S. editors and news directors announced Thursday, while Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts was second with 46. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals was third.
