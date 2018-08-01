Football
- Football’s giving Browns coach Hue Jackson refuge to cope with family loss.
Jackson, trying to turn around a Cleveland team that didn’t win a game in 16 tries last season, plans to remain with the team in training camp while mourning the recent deaths of his 83-year-old mother and brother in California.
A team spokesman confirmed Wednesday night that Jackson’s mother, Betty Lee, died over the weekend in Los Angeles following a long illness. Her passing came two weeks after Jackson’s brother, John Jr., died unexpectedly.
Jackson intends to stay with the Browns through next week’s exhibition opener against the New York Giants while the family finalizes funeral plans.
Jackson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not made any public comments about the deaths during camp, which opened last week. Beyond his daily duties, Jackson’s every move on and off the field as the Browns’ camp is being chronicled by cameras for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
Jackson’s agent, John Thornton, told Cleveland.com that the deaths have deeply affected the coach.
“It’s been really tough on him,” Thornton said. “He’s just trying to let football help him out.”
- Carson Wentz is trusting the process.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback didn’t participate in 11-on-11 drills for the third straight practice for precautionary reasons after taking part the first three days.
“Just have to listen to what the doctors and coaches are saying. Just trust that plan,” Wentz said Wednesday.
Coach Doug Pederson emphasized that Wentz hasn’t suffered any setbacks.
He said he’s encouraged by Wentz’s recovery from surgery to repair a torn left ACL last December.
Wentz again was on the field for the 7-on-7 portion of practice.
“I’m very encouraged with where he’s at,” Pederson said. “What I saw last week is enough to ease my mind. I don’t need to see him in 11-on-11 drills right now. He’s progressing extremely well. I don’t want to subject him to any setback or anything like that. I want to keep him progressing and moving forward. Those couple of days that we had with him (last week) were very exciting, very encouraging for me.”
Hockey
- Renovating KeyArena will cost $100 million more than previously expected as project leaders attempt to make it fully ready for an expected NHL franchise and possibly a future NBA team.
Oak View Group announced Tuesday it had selected Skanska and AECOM Hunt to partner together as the general contractor for the $700 million project.
The project was originally expected to cost $600 million, but Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said costs increased for several reasons, including putting in permanent locker rooms for the expected NHL franchise, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and a permanent locker room for a potential NBA franchise.
Leiweke said there was also an additional 50,000 square feet added for storage and a premium club space was added at the top of the building with a view of the Space Needle.
“That building you see today is not the building we designed a year ago,” Leiweke said, pointing at a rendering of the new arena. “We wanted the NBA and the NHL to be able to come into this building and do a couple of things ... we wanted capacity that would ultimately make sure we meet standards the NBA and NHL expect us to hit but we wanted amenities that allowed the NHL and NBA to be top third within both of the leagues as to the revenue they could generate to make the building work for both the NHL and NBA.”
The project remains on track for construction to begin this fall with an ambitious timeline of having it completed by fall 2020, in time for an NHL franchise to begin that season.
The final event scheduled for the arena is an NBA preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on Oct. 5, with the building being turned over to OVG shortly thereafter.
Baseball
- The San Francisco Giants say right-hander Johnny Cueto will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Cueto will be operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles today. San Francisco announced Wednesday that Cueto would need the surgery, two days after placing him on the disabled list.
Manager Bruce Bochy said earlier this week that Cueto’s elbow injury had “been lingering quite a while.”
The 32-year-old Cueto is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA. He was on the 60-day DL earlier this year with an elbow injury.
Cueto will be out until at least late in the 2019 season. He signed a $130 million, six-year contract prior to the 2016 season, keeping him under contract through 2021.
- Shawn Kelley’s outburst on the mound got him booted from the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals designated Kelley for assignment on Wednesday, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 blowout of the New York Mets. Kelley entered the game with Washington leading 25-1. He appeared agitated and was working quickly, and he had already allowed a run when the plate umpire warned him to slow down. After the warning, he gave up a two-run homer to Austin Jackson, prompting the outburst.
“I thought (the way) he acted, portrayed on the field last night, was disrespectful to the name on the front of the jersey, the organization, specifically (manager) Davey Martinez,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. “You’re either in or you’re in the way. I thought he was in the way. That’s something you don’t come back from. It was a disrespectful act. ... I thought it warranted him leaving the team. I couldn’t see how he would face the rest of the teammates and the coaching staff and the manager after such a selfish act in a 25-1 game.”
Kelley apologized for his actions afterward, saying he just wanted the game to end.
“I was just trying to get through the inning and get the game over with,” Kelley said. “I thought everybody had seen enough baseball for one evening.”
- Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is set to have surgery on his heel today, the first of two procedures that will likely sideline him from eight to 10 months.
The Mets announced Wednesday that Cespedes will have surgery to remove bone calcification in his right heel. Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Cespedes will later have the same surgery on his left heel.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 38 games season.
Cespedes has been limited by various lower leg injuries to 119 games since the start of 2017, the first season of his $110 million, four-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.