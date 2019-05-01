Baseball
- CC Sabathia became the 17th player in major league history and third left-hander to reach 3,000 career strikeouts Tuesday.
Sabathia (1-1) arrived in the desert needing three strikeouts to hit 3,000 and got them all in the third inning.
Sabathia became the first pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts since Atlanta’s John Smoltz in 2008, and joined Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the only lefties to do it.
- The Cubs informed shortstop Addison Russell that he will be optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, one day before he is eligible to rejoin the team following his 40-game suspension.
Cubs President Theo Epstein emphasized the team isn’t overlooking Russell’s rehabilitation as he nears the end of his punishment for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy.
“The decision to option him is clearly a baseball decision,” Epstein said Tuesday night before the Cubs played the Mariners. “I don’t want that to be misconstrued.”
For now, the Cubs believe Russell, 25, needs more time to be ready to compete at the major-league level.
College athletics
- A federal judge threw out former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s misdemeanor child-endangerment conviction on Tuesday, less than a day before he was due to turn himself in to begin serving a jail sentence.
The decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier under the state’s 1995 child endangerment law, the version in place in 2001.
Joe Grace, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said the decision was under review. Spanier’s defense lawyer, Sam Silver, declined to comment.
Spanier had been due to report to jail early Wednesday to begin serving a minimum sentence of two months, followed by two months of house arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.