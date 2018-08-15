Baseball
- The Milwaukee Brewers are casting doubt on
Jimmy Nelson’s
- chances of returning this season.
Nelson had shoulder surgery last September after he got hurt diving back to first after rounding the base on a single.
It was a tough conclusion to a breakout year for the right-hander, who went 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts.
The 29-year-old Nelson has been working out, but he is running out of time.
Ronald Acuna’s
- chance to extend his three-game streak of leadoff homers was put on hold when the Marlins’
Jose Urena
- hit him with his first pitch on Wednesday night, triggering a melee that led to benches and bullpens for Atlanta and Miami emptying twice. Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected. Snitker had angry words for the pitcher as he led the first exodus from Atlanta’s dugout toward the mound. Urena’s fastball hit Acuna’s left elbow, leaving Acuna in obvious pain. Acuna ran the bases before leaving the game.
Football
- TCU has lost standout defensive tackle
Ross Blacklock
- to a season-ending Achilles injury.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday night that Blacklock was injured during non-contact work in a recent practice.
The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Blacklock had 27 tackles with two sacks as a redshirt freshman for the Horned Frogs last season.
The big, athletic defensive tackle started all 14 games, and had two tackles for loss against Stanford in the Alamo Bowl.
- Prosecutors in Atlanta are dismissing a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end
Adam Gotsis
- that stemmed from an alleged assault more than five years ago while he was at Georgia Tech.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that “after a careful and thorough investigation” his office had decided not to proceed with the case.
A 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police headquarters on Feb. 1 and told an investigator that Gotsis had raped her on March 9, 2013.
The woman said she went to a party with Gotsis and then he took her to his home and assaulted her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.