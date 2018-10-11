Basketball
- Jimmy Butler is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and his first practice of the season had fireworks.
He caused them — with his words and his play.
Butler, who asked for a trade more than three weeks ago, practiced with the Timberwolves for the first time this season Wednesday. ESPN reported that Butler verbally challenged players, coaches and even general manager Scott Layden in the practice, during which Butler dominated the team’s scrimmages even when going up against stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.
In an interview taped with ESPN after practice, Butler acknowledged that “a lot” of the network’s report was true and that the scene in practice was him just showing passion and being “brutally honest.”
“All my emotion came out at one time,” Butler said in the interview. “Was it the right way to do it? No. But I can’t control that when I’m out there competing. That’s my love of the game. That’s raw me. Me at my finest, me at my purest. That’s what you’re going to get inside the lines.”
The four-time NBA All-Star said he warned coach Tom Thibodeau before practice that he would let his emotions out if he played, and that’s apparently what happened.
- Tex Winter, the innovator of the “triangle” offense used by teams that won 10 of the last 19 National Basketball Association championships, died Wednesday. He was 96.
Kansas State University, where he coached from 1953-68, announced that he died in Manhattan, Kan.
Winter spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach and consultant, and proudly claimed to have earned a basketball-related paycheck for 63 years of his life.
After compiling a resume filled primarily with college basketball, he joined the NBA’s Chicago Bulls in 1985 as an assistant coach and began a decades-long partnership with head coach Phil Jackson, who guided the Bulls to six championships while employing a passing, team-oriented offense that Winter didn’t invent but sharpened to perfection.
Winter came to the Lakers when Jackson was hired to coach them in 1999, where his offense again led to more NBA trophies as the foundation of four championships, including one in 2009.
- Two-time Midwest Basketball Le
- ague champion Cedar Valley CourtKings will be hosting an open tryout Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Gym at 515 Lime Street in Waterloo.
There is a $25 tryout fee to be paid the day of the tryout.
For more information, email the CourtKings at cvcourtkings@yahoo.com or call (319) 404-5941.
Wrestling
- Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands announced Wednesday that Sam Stoll and Vince Turk will each serve a one-match suspension when the Hawkeyes open the 2018-19 season at Kent State on Nov. 9.
“This program holds its wrestlers to a high standard and our team expects everyone to meet those standards,” Brands said. “When a student-athlete falls short of those expectations, it is the coach’s job to hold them accountable.”
The suspensions are due to a violation of team policy and rules.
“Sam and Vince have accepted the consequences of their actions,” Brands said. “The infractions were a first for both men, and I am very pleased with their response. We are moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.