Baseball
- The
Boston Red Sox
- reached 100 wins for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II in the 1946 season, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Wednesday night.
David Price (15-6) won his sixth straight decision, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Unbeaten in 11 starts since July 1, Price left after 92 pitches with a lead earned when Rafael Devers scampered home on a wild pitch by Aaron Sanchez (4-6) in the fifth inning.
A night after becoming the first major league team this year to clinch a playoff spot, Boston won for the 10th time in 14 games and moved a season-high 54 games above .500.
- The
New York Yankees
- are set to achieve their goal of coming under baseball’s luxury tax threshold for the first time since the penalty started in 2003.
Boston and Washington remain the only teams on track to pay the tax his year, according to Aug. 31 figures compiled by the commissioner’s office for clubs and obtained by The Associated Press.
Luxury tax payrolls are based on the average annual values of contracts of all players on 40-man rosters and include $14,044,600 per team in benefits.
Basketball
Breanna Stewart
- led the
Seattle Storm
- to their WNBA title Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.
Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.
Natasha Howard added career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm and first-year coach Dan Hughes.
Sue Bird, also a member of a Seattle’s championship teams in 2004 and 2010, had 10 points and 10 assists.
Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points for the Mystics. Kristi Toliver had 20 points.
- Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard
Russell Westbrook
- underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Wednesday, putting his availability for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors in doubt.
The team says Westbrook decided after suffering from inflammation in the knee this past weekend that he’d have the procedure. He’ll be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, close to the season opener at Golden State on Oct. 16.
Westbrook was the league MVP in 2016-17 and averaged a triple-double last season for a second straight season. He averaged 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds last season.
Hockey
- Nashville Predators forward
Austin Watson
- has been suspended without pay for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.
Commissioner Gary Bettman handed down the suspension Wednesday after an investigation and a hearing with Watson last week. Watson pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June, and the NHL found Watson engaged in unacceptable off-ice conduct.
“I have determined that Nashville Player Austin Watson engaged in a physical confrontation with his domestic partner,” Bettman said in a statement. “Today’s ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL’s strongly held view that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct.”
The NHL does not have a written domestic abuse policy and has chosen to judge each incident separately. The NHL Players Association announced Wednesday night that it will be filing an appeal on Watson’s behalf.
