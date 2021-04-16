Leading off: UNI's Parker Kiewiet leads decathlon

Track and field

University of Northern Iowa freshman Parker Kiewiet lead the men’s decathlon with 3,756 points and Panther senior

Erica Loussaert leads the women’s heptathlon with 2,576 points after the first day of competition at Indiana State’s Gibson Invitational.

Kiewiet won the 100 and 400 and finished second in the high jump and third in the long jump.

WNBA Draft

Charli Collier said she wrote down goals with her late father when he was hospitalized with cancer five years ago, and being selected No. 1 in the WNBA draft was one of them.

She checked off that goal on Thursday night when the Dallas Wings took her with the first pick.

“He’s here with me. He’s with me in the moment,” Collier said of her dad, who died in 2016. “My dad is so proud of me. Wish he could see this in real life. Nothing can take this moment away from me.”