Leading off: UNI's Jared Brinkman finalist for Buck Buchanan Award

Football
- Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman was named one of the 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, an award given to the top defender in FCS football.
Brinkman, the only Missouri Valley Conference player named to the list, recorded 38 tackles, nine for loss, three and a half sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in seven games for the Panthers.
The Iowa City native played a critical part in UNI ranking second in the league in rush defense.
Brinkman is the seventh Panther to earn Buchanan finalists honors. Elerson Smith finished ninth in the 2019 Buchanan Award final voting a year ago. Karter Schult won the award in the 2016 season.
The award will be announced on May 15, the day before the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas.
Basketball
- The Waterloo West girls’ basketball staff will be hosting a middle school basketball camp June 7-11 at the Siddens Gymnasium.
Cost of the camp is $45 and includes a T-shirt, five days of individual instruction and an individual camp evaluation.
The camp is for grade levels 5-6-7-8 and players entering the ninth grade next fall.
For more information, contact Dr. Anthony Pappas at (319) 433-2708 or by email pappasa@waterlooschools.org
Soccer
- Wartburg College junior forward Kate Luers was named the American Rivers Conference Female Athlete of the Week after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against Loras, and assisting on another in a win against Central.
Baseball
- Wartburg College freshman William Armstrong was named the American Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Week after throwing 12 innings without allowing an earned run.
Armstrong recorded wins over Simpson and Buena Vista on the week.
Track and field
- Wartburg College sophomore Breya Christopher was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after winning the Augustana Meet of Champions high jump event title with a best clearance of 5-foot-6 ½ inches. That mark ranks fourth in Division III.