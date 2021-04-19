Leading off: UNI's Jared Brinkman finalist for Buck Buchanan Award

Football

Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman was named one of the 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, an award given to the top defender in FCS football.

Brinkman, the only Missouri Valley Conference player named to the list, recorded 38 tackles, nine for loss, three and a half sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in seven games for the Panthers.

The Iowa City native played a critical part in UNI ranking second in the league in rush defense.

Brinkman is the seventh Panther to earn Buchanan finalists honors. Elerson Smith finished ninth in the 2019 Buchanan Award final voting a year ago. Karter Schult won the award in the 2016 season.

The award will be announced on May 15, the day before the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas.

Basketball

The Waterloo West girls’ basketball staff will be hosting a middle school basketball camp June 7-11 at the Siddens Gymnasium.

Cost of the camp is $45 and includes a T-shirt, five days of individual instruction and an individual camp evaluation.