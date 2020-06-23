Leading off: Tuesday's sports briefs

Djokovic and Jokic were together at an event earlier this month, though it cannot be concluded it played in a role in the positive test of either athlete.

Soccer

U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women's Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah.

Heath and Press, who played with Rapinoe on the champion World Cup team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus.

“Although I want to be on the field with my teammates doing what I love, because of the uncertainty and risks created by COVID-19, I have chosen not to participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup,” Heath, who plays for the Portland Thorns, said in a statement released by the team.

The Challenge Cup opens Saturday with a game between the Thorns and the defending champion North Carolina Courage. The league's teams announced their rosters on Tuesday.

Among the national team players taking part in the tournament are Chicago's Julie Ertz, U.S. Soccer's Player of the Year, teammate Alyssa Naeher, North Carolina's Crystal Dunn and Portland's Becky Sauerbrunn.

