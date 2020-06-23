Leading off: Tuesday's sports briefs

College
- Wartburg College's Carina Collet and Erica Rittgers were named 2019-20 Academic All-Americans for NCAA Division III track and field/cross country.
Collet is a junior English major with a 3.95 GPA. She placed 11th at the 2019 NCAA Division III cross country championships.
Rittgers maintained a 3.98 cumulative GPA and qualified for nationals in three indoor track and field events prior to the cancellation of the season.
Basketball
- All-Star forward Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Jokic is expected to return to Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the team acknowledged the positive test publicly.
ESPN and The Denver Post previously reported Jokic’s positive test, which came on the same day that another top Serbian athlete — Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player — revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.
Djokovic and Jokic were together at an event earlier this month, though it cannot be concluded it played in a role in the positive test of either athlete.
Soccer
- U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women's Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah.
Heath and Press, who played with Rapinoe on the champion World Cup team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus.
“Although I want to be on the field with my teammates doing what I love, because of the uncertainty and risks created by COVID-19, I have chosen not to participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup,” Heath, who plays for the Portland Thorns, said in a statement released by the team.
The Challenge Cup opens Saturday with a game between the Thorns and the defending champion North Carolina Courage. The league's teams announced their rosters on Tuesday.
Among the national team players taking part in the tournament are Chicago's Julie Ertz, U.S. Soccer's Player of the Year, teammate Alyssa Naeher, North Carolina's Crystal Dunn and Portland's Becky Sauerbrunn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!