Leading off: Sioux City's Houlihan sets 5K record

Track and field
- Sioux City East grad Shelby Houlihan crushed her 5,000-meter American record late Friday night.
Houlihan finished the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14 minutes, 23.92 seconds, almost a full 11 seconds better than when she previously set the record back at the 2019 World Championships.
Not only did she set the American record again with her time of 14:23.92, it's also No. 12 on the world all-time list.
Houlihan finished ahead of fellow Iowan and Bowerman Club teammate Karrisa Schwiezer's time of 14:26.34. The two Iowans became the first American women to run under 14:30 in the same 5,000-meter race.
Basketball
- Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program.
The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting.
In a statement, Lawson called it “a dream come true" for someone who “wanted to be a coach since I was a kid.”
“Everybody I spoke with and had a chance to interact with, I immediately felt a great connection,” Lawson said. "It wasn’t a decision based on emotion, but there was a lot of emotion involved in it because of how excited I am and how ready I am to get started and to work with the players.”
Baseball
- Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.
New York manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Chapman “overall is doing well” but “will not be here for the foreseeable future.”
The AL East champions are scheduled to start the virus-delayed season on July 23 at Washington.
Chapman threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and Boone wouldn't comment on whether the left-hander had been at Yankee Stadium since. Boone said the team had done contact tracing, and no other players or personnel would be forced to isolate because of Chapman's positive test.
