Leading off: Sioux City's Houlihan sets 5K record

Track and field

Sioux City East grad Shelby Houlihan crushed her 5,000-meter American record late Friday night.

Houlihan finished the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14 minutes, 23.92 seconds, almost a full 11 seconds better than when she previously set the record back at the 2019 World Championships.

Not only did she set the American record again with her time of 14:23.92, it's also No. 12 on the world all-time list.

Houlihan finished ahead of fellow Iowan and Bowerman Club teammate Karrisa Schwiezer's time of 14:26.34. The two Iowans became the first American women to run under 14:30 in the same 5,000-meter race.

Basketball

Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program.

The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting.