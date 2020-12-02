Leading off: Black Hawks to allow only season-ticket holders into Friday's game

Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks’ game versus the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. Friday, will be played for an exclusive audience of season ticket holders only, the team announced on Wednesday.
The team created a new seating map this week to provide greater social distancing during the COVID-19 situation. Season ticket holders will be contacted by email prior to game day with more information regarding tickets and seating. The team encourages fans planning to attend Friday’s game to review the Young Arena COVID-19 Readiness Plan available at waterlooblackhawks.com.
In addition, all season ticket holders are invited to stop by Young Arena on Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m., where Black Hawks staff will be providing complimentary reusable face coverings during a drive-up event. All fans are requested to park in front of the Young Arena box office and remain in their cars. Black Hawks staff members will then deliver the face coverings to season ticket holders in their vehicles.
Baseball
- The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steve Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.
May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. He earned $816,667 in prorated pay from a salary of $2,205,000.
May had spent all six big league seasons with the Twins, going 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in 26 starts and 189 relief appearances.
Basketball
- The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, hadn’t been announced.
The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.
The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead were eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He's a five-time All-Star.
- The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.
The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive.
Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union, in accordance with CDC guidance. The league's health and safety protocols for this season say that anyone with a positive test in this pre-camp phase “must receive medical clearance from a team-designated physician and a league-designated physician prior to entering a team facility, participating in in-person team-organized activities, or interacting in-person with other" members of their team.
The league, in its preseason guidance to teams sent late last week, made clear that some players testing positive was to be expected.
“During this pandemic, all this stuff is going to be different this season," Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic said Tuesday. “Some players might get corona, get sick, not be able to be with the team for 10 days. So, I think that’s going to be a big part — which team is not going to have positive people. It's going to be a lot of time together. I think that's going to be key.”
