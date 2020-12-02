Leading off: Black Hawks to allow only season-ticket holders into Friday's game

Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He's a five-time All-Star.

The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.

The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive.

Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union, in accordance with CDC guidance. The league's health and safety protocols for this season say that anyone with a positive test in this pre-camp phase “must receive medical clearance from a team-designated physician and a league-designated physician prior to entering a team facility, participating in in-person team-organized activities, or interacting in-person with other" members of their team.

“During this pandemic, all this stuff is going to be different this season," Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic said Tuesday. “Some players might get corona, get sick, not be able to be with the team for 10 days. So, I think that’s going to be a big part — which team is not going to have positive people. It's going to be a lot of time together. I think that's going to be key.”

