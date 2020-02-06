Leading off add

Football

Pat Narduzzi considers Mark Dantonio a mentor. However, the Pittsburgh coach has no intentions of replacing him at Michigan State.

Stressing he wants to win championships with the Panthers, Narduzzi downplayed the idea he would leave Pitt to take over the Spartans. That’s after Dantonio’s stunning retirement on Tuesday.

“It’s my ultimate goal to be here at Pitt,” Narduzzi said Wednesday. “I came here to get a job done. We’re just working on continuing to move forward.”

Narduzzi declined to comment when asked if he had been contacted by Michigan State — where he served as an assistant under Dantonio for eight years before joining the Panthers in December 2014 — saying only “put it this way, my phone was blowing up last night.”

The list of people reaching out included Pitt chancellor Patrick Gallagher and athletic director Heather Lyke, both speaking to Narduzzi in the hours after Dantonio’s decision to step away. Lyke and Narduzzi met in person on Wednesday morning and she watched later in the day as Narduzzi outlined why he wants to remain with the Panthers.