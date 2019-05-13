- When Shaquille O’Neal was asked to share his thoughts on what many consider the Los Angeles Lakers’ scratch-your-head hire of Frank Vogel as coach, the Hall of Fame center didn’t hesitate.
“Give him a chance,” O’Neal told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. “That’s the least people can do. He did a good job in Indiana, right? So give him a chance to see if he does a good job with the Lakers.”
The Lakers haven’t announced they hired Vogel, but the Times and other outlets reported Saturday that the two sides agreed on a three-year deal for him to replace Luke Walton.
With Jason Kidd as a top assistant on Vogel’s staff, Robert Horry agrees with O’Neal that fans have to be patient.
“Give the man a chance, because there really is no right coach out there,” said Horry, who won three of his seven NBA championships with the Lakers. “There is no Phil Jackson walking through that door. There is no Pat Riley walking through that door. So nobody is ever going to be happy with what coach they get. Vogel might be the perfect coach. Who knows?”
Another former Laker, Ron Harper, believes the coaching search should not have made it to Vogel. Harper said Tyronn Lue “should have been the next coach of the Lakers.”
Lue interviewed twice, but he and the Lakers couldn’t agree on terms of a contract. That came on the heels of Monty Williams, who also interviewed twice, taking the coaching job with the Phoenix Suns.
