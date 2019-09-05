Baseball
- With a homer, a win and an appearance in the outfield, Michael Lorenzen pulled off a feat last accomplished by The Babe. Cincinnati's versatile reliever also blocked the Phillies from gaining ground in the playoff chase.
That last part stung the most for Philadelphia.
Lorenzen hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night as the Reds pulled away to an 8-5 victory. He got his first win and first homer of the season. He also finished the game playing center field.
The last player to get a victory, hit a homer and play outfield in the same game was Babe Ruth for the Yankees on June 13, 1921, according to STATS.
"That's pretty exciting," said Lorenzen, who has seven career homers. "I'm going to have to look into what Babe Ruth would be making today and sit down with (the front office). It's one of those funny little baseball stats. I'm definitely honored to be part of that. It's cool to be part of a Babe Ruth stat."
- Jorge Soler hit his 39th homer to set a Royals team record Tuesday night, and manager Ned Yost thought that might really open the floodgates for the breakout slugger.
Relieved to have the record in his pocket, a relaxed Soler stretched his total to 40 with a 450-foot shot Wednesday night, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4.
The drive left Soler's bat at 115 mph, Soler's hardest-hit homer of the season and the 10th hardest homer in the majors this season.
"Getting No. 40 is really important. But really, I was really happy to get 30," he said through an interpreter. "It felt like I've hit it like that a bunch of times."
Yost said he thought Soler had tensed up recently with the record in reach.
