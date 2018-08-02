Baseball
- The San Francisco Giants say right-hander Johnny Cueto will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Cueto will be operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday. San Francisco announced Wednesday that Cueto would need the surgery, two days after placing him on the disabled list.
Manager Bruce Bochy said earlier this week that Cueto's elbow injury had "been lingering quite a while."
The 32-year-old Cueto is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA. He was on the 60-day DL earlier this year with an elbow injury.
Cueto will be out until at least late in the 2019 season. He signed a $130 million, six-year contract prior to the 2016 season, keeping him under contract through 2021.
- Shawn Kelley's outburst on the mound got him booted from the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals designated Kelley for assignment on Wednesday, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 blowout of the New York Mets.
Kelley entered the game with Washington leading 25-1. He appeared agitated and was working quickly, and he had already allowed a run when the plate umpire warned him to slow down. After the warning, he gave up a two-run homer to Austin Jackson, prompting the outburst.
"I thought (the way) he acted, portrayed on the field last night, was disrespectful to the name on the front of the jersey, the organization, specifically (manager) Davey Martinez," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. "You're either in or you're in the way. I thought he was in the way. That's something you don't come back from. It was a disrespectful act. ... I thought it warranted him leaving the team. I couldn't see how he would face the rest of the teammates and the coaching staff and the manager after such a selfish act in a 25-1 game."
Kelley apologized for his actions afterward, saying he just wanted the game to end.
"I was just trying to get through the inning and get the game over with," Kelley said. "I thought everybody had seen enough baseball for one evening."
- Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is set to have surgery on his heel Thursday, the first of two procedures that will likely sideline him from eight to 10 months.
The Mets announced Wednesday that Cespedes will have surgery to remove bone calcification in his right heel. Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Cespedes will later have the same surgery on his left heel.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 38 games season.
Cespedes has been limited by various lower leg injuries to 119 games since the start of 2017, the first season of his $110 million, four-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.