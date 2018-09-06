- Locker No. 29 in the Seattle Seahawks locker room was once again occupied Wednesday after being vacant the entire offseason.
Earl Thomas was back after ending his lengthy holdout. His Instagram post on Wednesday morning announcing his return made it clear Thomas wasn’t happy or satisfied. But he was present, giving the Seahawks a major boost heading into the start of the regular season.
“He’s been with us for so long. He’s just been part of the fabric of what we’ve been about,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s an adjustment period as he jumps in with us right now and we’ll figure out how that works. ... I don’t have any thought about what to share with you right now because we have to see what he does and how he feels and all that stuff, but it’s great to have him back.”
Thomas’ return to the Seahawks facility was a welcome moment for the team and ended a long offseason of drama centered on whether he would play out the final season of his contract, receive the contract extension he hoped for, or possibly be traded. Thomas’ reaction to the lack of a resolution was clear in his post: “The disrespect has been noted and will not be forgotten.”
- Rick Pitino knows his coaching days are most likely behind him. He still wants to be involved in basketball, where he’s spent a lifetime.
“I think my time has passed, I really do,” Pitino said of coaching again on Tuesday from the headquarters of The Associated Press. “I’m young. I’m physically very young and mentally very young. I just think there are a lot of young reporters out there that won’t let it go. The moment I’m hired, ‘Why didn’t school X look at this’?”
It’s been nearly a year since Pitino was fired from Louisville after the school acknowledged it’s men’s program was being investigated as part of a federal corruption inquiry. He wrote a book “Pitino: My Story” to tell his side of the events that led to his ouster from the school where he coached for 16 years and led to a national title in 2013 that was vacated because of the scandals.
Pitino’s book is partly a memoir of his time coaching at Providence, the Knicks, the Celtics, Kentucky and Louisville. It also focuses on three aspects of the past few years, the 2015 sex scandal, the 2017 FBI investigation into the influence of shoe companies in college basketball and his eventual dismissal at Louisville.
“Some people will believe it, some people won’t,” Pitino said of his book. “That I don’t care. All I care is that there’s the truth in that book. I’m not passing the blame on anyone because it not only stops with me, but I’m out of coaching because of it. I paid the ultimate price for failure with people.”
