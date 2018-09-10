Tennis
- Serena Williams was fined $17,000 for committing three code violations during her U.S. Open final loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday. The fines, announced on Sunday by the U.S. Tennis Association, break down to $10,000 for verbal abuse of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket.
Williams, pursuing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, got the first code violation for illegally receiving coaching early in the second set of the match, which the powerful and poised Osaka won 6-2, 6-4. Williams told the umpire, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose. I’m just letting you know.” Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, later acknowledged he was coaching but said all coaches do the same thing. Williams said she did not see him offer help.
Williams smashed her racket — an automatic point penalty — after Osaka broke her serve to take a 3-2 lead. Williams continued to berate Ramos, calling him a thief and a liar and saying, “You will never be on another court of mine as long as you live. You owe me an apology.” Ramos then sanctioned her for verbal abuse and penalized her a game, leaving the score at 5-3 in Osaka’s favor.
In a post-match news conference, Williams said she’d had no previous problems with Ramos. “He’s always been a great umpire,” she said.
Hockey
- The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.
The Stanley Cup runner-up Golden Knights announced the deal Sunday night.
Pacioretty was named the Canadiens captain in 2015 and has played all 626 of his NHL games with Montreal. Pacioretty recently denied reports that he had requested a trade. His name has been mentioned in trade speculation since last season’s trade deadline.
The 29-year-old Pacioretty is entering the final season of a six-year deal that will pay him $4.5 million.
Baseball
- Sunday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Thursday at 4:05 p.m.
The decision was announced three hours after the scheduled 1:35 p.m. start time. Thursday is the teams’ only remaining mutual day off.
Rain fell at Nationals Park throughout the weekend.
The start of Friday’s game was delayed 1 hour, 21 minutes. The rain returned with two outs in the top of the second inning and play was stopped. The game was postponed after a wait of 2 hours, 55 minutes when the rain had stopped.
Saturday became a doubleheader that was supposed to start at 3:05 p.m. but didn’t get underway until 5 p.m. A between-games ceremony honoring former National Jason Werth and another rain delay in the nightcap led to 1:44 a.m. conclusion as Washington swept the Cubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.