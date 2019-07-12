Baseball
- The Cardinals got one player back from the 10-day disabled list Thursday when they activated third baseman Matt Carpenter (lower back strain). But another player headed for the IL when catcher Yadier Molina, who never has shaken a right thumb strain, was moved to the 10-day IL.
That IL assignment was backdated three days to Monday but manager Mike Shildt, while not offering a precise timetable, said, Thursday night, “You’re looking beyond the 10 days.
“(The injury) is similar to what he had. It hasn’t increased or decreased or worsened … or is more problematic. It just hasn’t healed as well, so he’s kind back to where he was.
“He just needs time. What that time looks like … you’re probably looking in a three-week range.”
Andrew Knizner, who was to have played in the Class AAA All-Star Game on Wednesday night, instead prepared to join the team as Matt Wieters’ backup when the Cardinals resume play Friday night against Arizona. Carson Kelly, previously the Cardinals’ backup catcher, is Arizona’s top receiver now.
Molina had missed 12 games the first time he went on the IL and has knocked in only three runs since his return, without hitting a homer, compromised at bat but not in the field.
“A certain contact in a part of the bat, or a certain swing just flares it up or upsets it,” Shildt said. “Clearly, it doesn’t affect his catching and throwing, because he did that really well.
- All-Star infielder Alex Bregman left Houston’s game at Texas on Thursday night after a groundball bounced up and hit him on the chin.
Manager A.J. Hinch said during an in-game interview on the ESPN broadcast that it looked like Bregman’s chin was split open. Hinch said Bregman wanted to stay in the game, but the team got him out to get checked by a doctor.
Bregman was playing shortstop, and shifted toward the middle of the infield in the third inning when he went to field a grounder hit by Shin-Soo Choo. The ball took a late high hop and caught Bregman squarely on the lower half of his face, and there appeared to be blood when he was tended to by a trainer.
Bregman is Houston’s primary third baseman, but has been playing shortstop with Carlos Correa on the injured list.
